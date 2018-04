A little extra US Masters excitement this week was a result of Tiger Woods' participation. Before this year, when did he last play the Augusta Major? 2014 2015

2016 2017

Which notable tournament on the rugby Sevens circuit are Ireland playing this weekend in the hope of qualifying for the sport's World Series? Hong Kong Dubai

Las Vegas Singapore

Name the current captain of the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team, who go into crucial 2019 World Cup qualifiers over the coming days. Diane Caldwell Niamh Fahey

Katie McCabe Louise Quinn

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an absolute stunner of a bicycle kick away to Juventus, who provided the cross to tee up the wonder-goal? Isco Lucas Vasquez

Toni Kroos Dani Carvajal

In which South African city will Munster play a Pro14 match tomorrow? Pretoria George

Port Elizabeth Cape Town

Leinster's man of the match last weekend, Dan Leavy compared himself to which fictional Paris resident after helping his side into the Champions Cup semi-finals. Jason Bourne Cyrano de Bergerac

Neymar Quasimodo

An Iranian broadcaster took the unusual step of censoring a club emblem during the Champions League quarter-finals. Whose crest was too hot for TV? Sevilla Manchester City

Barcelona Roma

The great Ray Wilkins died aged just 61 this week. Which of these clubs did 'Butch' not play for? Rapid Vienna Paris Saint-Germain

AC Milan Hibernian

What reason did Jim Gavin offer for Diarmuid Connolly's absence from the Dublin panel? His skill-set isn't suited to the League He's lacking the requisite 'esprit de corps'

He's taking a rest He's injured