Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Kieran Keane will reportedly leave Connacht at the end of the season, but how many years has he been in charge of the province? 1 2

3 4

2. Who did the Cleveland Cavaliers beat in the first round of the NBA playoffs earlier this week? Toronto Raptors Indiana Pacers

Houston Rockets Utah Jazz

3. Who opened the scoring for Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final second leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night? Robert Lewandowski Thomas Muller

James Rodriguez Joshua Kimmich

4. Mayo and Dublin meet in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 final on Sunday, but who are the reigning champions of the competition? Mayo Cork

Dublin Kerry

5. Edin Dzeko scored against Liverpool in Roma's Champions League exit on Wednesday night. How many goals did he score in Europe this season? 5 8

11 12

6. New York face Leitrim in the Connacht SFC quarter-final on Sunday. What year did the Exiles first compete in the championship? 2001 2004

1999 1987

7. What NFL team drafted the league's first ever one-handed player Shaquem Griffin last week? New England Patriots New York Giants

Seattle Seahawks New Orleans Saints

8. Ulster wing Andrew Trimble will retire at the end of the season, but how many caps did he win for Ireland? 50 60

70 80

9. Steven Gerrard has been appointed as manager of Scottish side Rangers. How many points are they currently off Celtic in the SPL? 10 13

15 18