The history makers! Ireland name squad for historic first Test match

Graham Ford springs a couple of surprises in his 14-man panel for Pakistan.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 4 May 2018, 1:33 PM
27 minutes ago 479 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3994599

GRAHAM FORD HAS named his Ireland squad for next week’s inaugural Test match against Pakistan, with the head coach springing a couple of selection surprises, notably the inclusion of uncapped bowler Nathan Smith.

Graham Ford Head coach Graham Ford. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

William Porterfield has fully recovered from a knee injury to captain the side for a first foray into the Test arena, while the golden generation of players — including Ed Joyce, Kevin and Niall O’Brien and Gary Wilson — are rewarded for playing such a pivotal role in Ireland’s relentless pursuit of ascension to Test-playing status.

Boyd Rankin is the only member of the 14-man panel to have experienced Test cricket before, having featured for England during their 2013/14 Ashes tour in Australia, and will lead Ireland’s bowling attack at Malahide.

The early season form of Stuart Thompson, Tyrone Kane and James Shannon has been recognised with call-ups by Ford, with George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy and Peter Chase among those who can consider themselves unlucky to miss out.

The exclusion of Dockrell, in particular, is a significantly harsh call considering he has been an ever-present in the side for the last eight years, but Ford has opted for Andy McBrine as the front-line spinner.

Now that the South African has unveiled his hand, the team largely picks itself with the batting order having a settled and experienced look to it, while it seems Smith and Kane are in direct competition for the final seam-bowling place.

Ireland’s team will be confirmed by Porterfield at the toss next Friday morning, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports and a nightly highlights show available on RTÉ2.

Ireland squad: William Porterfield (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, Tyrone Kane, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Niall O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Nathan Smith, Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson.

