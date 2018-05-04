  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 4 May, 2018
Wicklow County Council to build statue of legendary Olympian Ronnie Delany

They’re planning to spend €85,000 on the “figurative bronze sculpture” at the Parade Ground in Arklow.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 4 May 2018, 4:07 PM
WICKLOW COUNTY COUNCIL are set to build a statue of Olympian Ronnie Delany in Arklow town to mark his achievements in Irish athletics.

Ronnie Delany Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The 83-year-old, who won gold in the 1,500m at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, hails from Arklow and is regarded as one of Ireland’s greatest ever sportsmen.

The county council are planning to commission an artist to design “a figurative bronze sculpture” at the Parade Ground in the town, working with a budget of €85,000.

“Wicklow County Council are seeking to commemorate the achievements of Dr. Ronald Michael Delany for his involvement with the Irish Athletics,” a proposal from the council read.

“This statue is to honour Dr. Ronald Michael Delany’s achievements and in recognition of his early years spent in the town of Arklow.”

The proposal can be viewed here.

Jamie Clarke starts at centre-forward in strong New York side to face Leitrim

RTÉ announce their live TV schedule for GAA championship games for 2018

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

