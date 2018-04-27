  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 27 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you paid attention to this week’s sporting headlines?

By The42 Team Friday 27 Apr 2018, 5:00 PM
40 minutes ago 3,328 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3982149
Cristiano Ronaldo broke another Champions League record this week. Which former team-mate did he surpass for most wins in the European competition?
Ryan Giggs
Iker Casillas

Edwin van der Sar
Pepe
On Tuesday, Paul Townend (believing he heard a call to miss the last fence) ran a rival off course and careered into the railing. Name the horse he leapt from as it crashed into the barrier.
Al Boum Photo
Il buono brutto cattivo

Air Force One
Finian's Oscar
LeBron James drained a dramatic buzzer-beating winner to give the Cavaliers a 3 - 2 lead in their NBA Playoff series against the Pacers on Wednesday. What foul was he guilty of in the preceding play?
Rough-housing
Goal-tending

Goal-hanging
Guard-barging
Cork forward Brian Hurley this week revealed his gratitude for a message of support from which Irish international?
Shane Duffy
Seani Maguire

Gary Breen
Seamus Coleman
Bray woman Daina Moorehouse claimed European boxing gold by dominating Russia's Ksenia Becshastnova on Wednesday. In what country did the European Youth Championship bout take place?
England
Azerbaijan

Estonia
Italy
John Muldoon is due to play his last ever match when Connacht take on Leinster tomorrow. He will wave farewell with how many appearances for the province?
227
327

349
392
Can you name the number one overall pick in this year's NFL Draft?
Bradley Chubb
Mike McGlinchey

Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield
How many goals has Mo Salah scored for Liverpool in all competitions this season?
Getty
41
42

43
44
How many African representatives won the PFA Player of the Year before Salah took the trophy this week?
1
2

3
4
Isa Nacewa announced his intention to retire this summer 10 years after first moving to Leinster. Which of these coaches did he not play under in that time?
Micheal Cheika
Joe Schmidt

Matt O'Connor
Leo Cullen
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

‘Loyalty, leadership, heart and passion’: Connacht produce fitting Muldoon tribute video

Bucks shipping out to Boston for game seven thanks to 31 points from Giannis

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
ARSENAL
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
FOOTBALL
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
Dejected Wenger rues 'worst possible' goal from Griezmann
'People say that I sold Salah - that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?'
LIVERPOOL
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm judged differently': Pogba defends himself against criticism
'I'm judged differently': Pogba defends himself against criticism
'I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United'
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie