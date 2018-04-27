Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Cristiano Ronaldo broke another Champions League record this week. Which former team-mate did he surpass for most wins in the European competition? Ryan Giggs Iker Casillas

Edwin van der Sar Pepe

On Tuesday, Paul Townend (believing he heard a call to miss the last fence) ran a rival off course and careered into the railing. Name the horse he leapt from as it crashed into the barrier. Al Boum Photo Il buono brutto cattivo

Air Force One Finian's Oscar

LeBron James drained a dramatic buzzer-beating winner to give the Cavaliers a 3 - 2 lead in their NBA Playoff series against the Pacers on Wednesday. What foul was he guilty of in the preceding play? Rough-housing Goal-tending

Goal-hanging Guard-barging

Cork forward Brian Hurley this week revealed his gratitude for a message of support from which Irish international? Shane Duffy Seani Maguire

Gary Breen Seamus Coleman

Bray woman Daina Moorehouse claimed European boxing gold by dominating Russia's Ksenia Becshastnova on Wednesday. In what country did the European Youth Championship bout take place? England Azerbaijan

Estonia Italy

John Muldoon is due to play his last ever match when Connacht take on Leinster tomorrow. He will wave farewell with how many appearances for the province? 227 327

349 392

Can you name the number one overall pick in this year's NFL Draft? Bradley Chubb Mike McGlinchey

Sam Darnold Baker Mayfield

How many goals has Mo Salah scored for Liverpool in all competitions this season? Getty 41 42

43 44

How many African representatives won the PFA Player of the Year before Salah took the trophy this week? 1 2

3 4