'Loyalty, leadership, heart and passion': Connacht produce fitting Muldoon tribute video

TOMORROW MARKS THE end of an era out west, as John Muldoon — a Connacht legend — runs out in the green jersey for the final time after 15 years of loyal service.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A one-club man, Muldoon has played 326 games for his home province and through his performances and leadership, the Portumna man has become synonymous with Connacht.

It is sure to be an emotional afternoon at the Sportsground as Connacht look to sent their captain out on a high as Leinster, chasing a home Pro14 semi-final, visit Galway on the final weekend of regular fixtures.

Ahead of the game, Connacht have released a fitting tribute video to Muldoon, which includes an appearance from Enda Kenny, as fans say thanks to their captain.

