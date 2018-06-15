First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers

NEW RANGERS MANAGER Steven Gerrard will start life in theÂ Scottish PremiershipÂ with a tricky away fixture at Aberdeen.

The former England international signed a four-year contract to take charge at Ibrox in May, despite having no previous senior managerial experience.

His attempt to break Celticâ€™s dominance in Scotland begins at PittodrieÂ on August 5, with Rangers travelling to face a club who have finished runners up for the past four successive seasons.

As for champions Celtic, they start the defence of their title by hostingÂ promoted Livingston on August 4.

Gerrard will not have to wait long to experienceÂ an Old Firm derby, though, as the first meeting of the two Glasgow clubs is scheduled for Celtic Park onÂ either September 1 or 2.

That gameÂ will pit the Liverpool legend against former boss Brendan Rodgers, who has secured back-to-back trebles in his two years in charge of Celtic.

The Premiership season will once again incorporate a mid-season break â€“ no league fixtures will take place from December 31 to January 23.

