  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool legend Gerrard reportedly agrees to take over at Rangers

An announcement is expected next week and the ex-England midfielder plans to bring in Gary McAllister as his assistant.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 9:21 AM
26 minutes ago 1,784 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3984813
Gerrard will leave his role at Liverpool to take the position.
Gerrard will leave his role at Liverpool to take the position.
Gerrard will leave his role at Liverpool to take the position.

RANGER HOPE TO confirm Steven Gerrard as their new manager next week after the Liverpool legend agreed a deal with the Scottish club.

Gerrard is set to take his first steps in senior management by replacing Graeme Murty at Ibrox. The former Reds midfielder will give up his role as Liverpool’s U18s boss, and plans to appoint another ex-Red, Gary McAllister, as his assistant. An official announcement is expecting in the coming days.

It brings the tantalising prospect of the former England captain going head-to-head with former boss Brendan Rodgers, whose Celtic side have dominated in Scotland over the past decade.

While Rangers are battling Hibernian and Aberdeen for second spot in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic are closing on a second successive domestic treble. The Gers have not beaten their Glasgow rivals in their last 10 attempts.

Gerrard’s task will be to reverse that trend and to close the gap between the two clubs, despite an inferior budget. The 37-year-old has made no secret of his desire to move into management after a productive 12 months coaching at Liverpool’s Academy. He has been linked with a series of posts in the Football League, but has insisted he will know when the time is right to launch his managerial career.

Rangers’ approach came last week, but Gerrard was keen to seek assurances over transfer and wage budgets before committing. In the absence of a permanent manager, director of football Mark Allen has been taking the lead with regards to player recruitment, with Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield and Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor lined up for next season. Millwall striker Lee Gregory is also being targeted.

Speaking on Friday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said the club would not stand in Gerrard’s way should he wish to leave.

Steven is, was and always will be a Liverpool legend,” Klopp said. “We will support him whatever he wants to do. Simple as that.

“I can imagine that clubs are interested in signing Stevie. Massive experience as a player, and now as a manager. I would think about him as well if I owned a club.”

News of Gerrard’s imminent arrival has, as expected, caused quite a stir north of the border, though a number of commentators have warned he faces a daunting task.

Graeme Souness, the former Liverpool midfielder, said: “It doesn’t matter what Steven has achieved as a player, there is nothing that prepares you for management.

“The responsibility you feel to supporters is enormous and it’s how you deal with that burden. That is what brings the pressure. He would be going into a club that is on the back foot, that has been in turmoil for almost a decade now.”

Souness did, however, add that: “It is not impossible to bridge that gap [to Celtic[ with clever loans and smart buying, and although Celtic have an advantage, I don’t see it as being an insurmountable challenge."

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I learned more in the prison about people than I did in any f*cking school I was in’

Juventus fighting the forces of time and more of the week’s best sportswriting

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Roma president condemns 'f****** morons' following attack on Liverpool supporter
Roma president condemns 'f****** morons' following attack on Liverpool supporter
Heynckes refutes rumours of Lewandowski confrontation
Cardiff reclaim second as Championship promotion battle goes to the wire
DUNDALK
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'The game hadn't got enough good football in it' - Kenny frustrated by Cork's direct approach
Morrissey fires Cork City back to the top and ends Dundalk's unbeaten run
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
'It could have been worse' - Klopp accepts Stoke draw despite penalty controversy
Burnley on the brink of European football while Saints earn seismic win in relegation battle
ULSTER
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'
Munster confirm 'top-quality player' Grobler will leave this summer
Ulster have their next head coach 'lined up, signed and agreed'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie