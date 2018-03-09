  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
TG4 set to retain broadcasting rights for the Pro14 for next three seasons

The Irish broadcaster has been a major supporter of the championship in recent years.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 9 Mar 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,406 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3893372

TG4 IS SET to retain its broadcasting rights for the Guinness Pro14 for the next three seasons.

The42 understands that the Irish broadcaster is close to agreeing a deal with Pro14 organisers and eir Sport, allowing TG4 to continue to provide a similar level of free-to-air coverage as is currently the case.

TG4 television TG4 has been a key supporter of the Pro14. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

TG4 has been a key supporter of the Pro14 in recent times, offering live coverage of the Irish provinces’ games, and it’s thought that the Pro14 has been keen to ensure TG4′s ongoing involvement.

As reported by The42 in January, eir is set to take over from Sky Sports as the primary Irish broadcaster of the Pro14, having outbid them for the rights.

The BBC yesterday expressed its disappointment at losing out on the rights to broadcast the championship in the UK, with the subscription-based Premier Sports understood to have outbid them.

“BBC Northern Ireland, BBC Scotland, BBC Wales, BBC Alba and S4C put together a competitive joint bid,” said the BBC in a statement. “We are therefore disappointed our bid has been rejected.”

Any fears that TG4 would lose out on broadcasting rights are set to be relieved, however, with the Galway-based station set to be part of the reshuffled Pro14 TV rights picture when league organisers officially confirm the changes.

The details of TG4′s coverage of the Pro14 remain to be revealed but the involvement of a free-to-air broadcaster is likely to be welcomed by many rugby fans.

The42 understands that the Pro14′s new TV rights deal from next season onwards will mean a notable increase in the broadcasting revenue for the championship’s participating clubs.

