Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
The Rugby Show - Cork Edition: TomÃ¡s O'Leary on this weekend's European rugby

Former scrum-half and accomplished dancer TomÃ¡s O’Leary joins Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella on his home turf in Cork to look ahead to Munster, Leinster and Connacht’s European games this weekend.

By Eoin LÃºc Ã“ Ceallaigh Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 6:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,189 Views No Comments
WITH THE RETURN of the Champions Cup this weekend, we traveled to Crane Lane in Cork with The Rugby Show to look ahead to the games.

Munster will welcome Toulon to Thomond Park for their quarter-final, while Leinster will face Saracens in the Aviva.

How do you see the games going?


Grand Slam momentum with Oâ€™Mahony as Munster captain returns

Beirne in the second row as Scarlets face into â€˜excitingâ€™ clash with La Rochelle

Eoin LÃºc Ã“ Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

