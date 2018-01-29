Tom Brady cuts radio interview short over comments about daughter

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS quarterback Tom Brady cut a radio interview short after expressing disappointment with comments made about his daughter by one of the station’s presenters.

Making a weekly appearance on WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan Show on Monday, Brady, who will be looking to win his sixth Super Bowl title when the Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, ended the interview after just over two minutes.

The interview was brought to a halt after Brady had spoken of his dismay at comments made by another WEEI host, Alex Reimer, on a different show, in response to the first episode of the documentary ‘Tom vs Time’.

Reimer, who has since been indefinitely suspended by the station, called Brady’s daughter “an annoying little pissant”.

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” said Brady. “I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys.

“It’s very disappointing when you hear [Reimer's comments], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.

“I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

Brady said at the weekend that he hoped to be fully fit to face the Eagles, having had stitches in his throwing hand following an injury sustained prior to the AFC Championship Game.