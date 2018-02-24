Griffin's blistering try completes strong second half showing from Connacht

Connacht scored three tries to record victory this afternoon.

Benetton Treviso 19

Connacht 22

EOIN GRIFFIN’S LATE try completed a powerful second-half display from Connacht as Kieran Keane’s side ended Treviso’s five-match winning streak at the Stadio Monigo.

Trailing 12-5 on the hour mark, Connacht rallied and a converted try from Jarrad Butler brought the visitors back on level terms before Jack Carty’s penalty nudged them ahead for the first time.

Griffin then sealed victory with Connacht’s third try as he scorched down the right to dot down in the corner, and although Marc Fuser crossed in the final throes, it was the western province who emerged with the points.

After a scoreless first 36 minutes, the home side hit the front through scrum-half Tito Tebaldi before Connacht responded instantly as Finlay Bealham crossed to bring his side back into the contest.

But Treviso are riding the crest of a wave and looked to take control in the final quarter as Monty Ioane collected a cross-field kick to run it home, but the missed conversion from Marty Banks was to prove crucial.

Connacht found another gear. Butler showed his strength to power over on 61 minutes and then Griffin completed a good afternoon’s work in the Italian sun for Connacht after Carty’s boot had given them the lead.

Keane’s side now head to South Africa for their clash with the Cheetahs next weekend.

