Sunday 10 June, 2018
'I could have knocked him out in the first round but what good would that have done me?'

Tyson Fury declared himself completely happy with his four-round comeback win on Saturday night, though the evening was marred by crowd trouble.

By AFP Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 3:12 PM
1 hour ago
http://the42.ie/4063274
Tyson Fury (right) and Frank Warren (left) after the International Heavyweight bout at the Manchester Arena.
Image: Nick Potts
Tyson Fury (right) and Frank Warren (left) after the International Heavyweight bout at the Manchester Arena.
Tyson Fury (right) and Frank Warren (left) after the International Heavyweight bout at the Manchester Arena.
Image: Nick Potts

FORMER WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT champion Tyson Fury declared himself completely happy with his four-round comeback win on Saturday night, despite a lack of action.

Fury only got going in the fourth round and his brief exhibition of power convinced Sefer Seferi’s corner to pull out the Switzerland-based Albanian before the start of the fifth round.

Fury, 29, did not take his task totally seriously early on and was told off by referee Phil Edwards for playing to the crowd, but the English boxer was pleased it was not a short fight after two years and seven months out of action.

“He didn’t come to fight, he came to run around the ring,” Fury told a press conference.

“The opponent was small and light. But he took me a few rounds, which I was happy with.

“I wouldn’t change a thing, and we move on to the next one. I will go back home and have pizza and then get back on it tomorrow.

“I could have knocked him out in the first round but what good would that have done me? I got four rounds in and TV exposure.

“He took a couple of hard punches and didn’t want to know. I learned two and a half years is a long time to be out. I’ll take my career very seriously this time and enjoy every moment.”

The fight was marred by crowd trouble, with several spectators filmed getting out of their chairs and throwing punches as a brawl broke out.

The trouble, which appeared to involve two separate groups, broke out during the fight, with Fury at one point taking a moment to watch the scenes in the crowd.

Seferi, who was nearly five stones lighter and seven inches smaller, did show some ambition early on but Fury’s height and movement ensured there was never going to be an upset at Manchester Arena.

It was always comfortable for Fury in his first fight since winning the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) titles from Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko on points in November 2015.

But Fury’s reign was brief with rematches twice cancelled against Klitschko before he admitted to problems with depression, drink and drugs. Fury then piled on the pounds — he claimed to have lost eight stones in preparation for Seferi — and served a backdated drugs ban for testing positive for a banned steroid in February 2015.

Fury’s titles are now in the hands of English rival Anthony Joshua, but promoter Frank Warren said fights against Joshua and Deontay Wilder, the World Boxing Council (WBC) champion from American, are a way off yet.

Tyson Fury v Sefer Seferi - Manchester Arena Crowd trouble during the International Heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Sefer Seferi. Source: Nick Potts

Joshua and Wilder are in talks to face each other in early 2019, while Warren plans on keeping Fury active until a world title shot happens, with his next bout scheduled to be at Belfast’s Windsor Park, Northern Ireland on 18 August.

“Tyson will step up each time,” Warren said at a press conference.

“I’ve been realistic from the beginning that we’re not going to put him in with big names early on. He needs to get the ring rust off. We picked Seferi because he had gone ten rounds with Manuel Charr.

“The objective is to get him ready to fight for the world title as soon as possible.

“I think Anthony Joshua is fighting Alexander Povetkin in September so he will not fight until next year now and I think Wilder has got a mandatory. In the meantime we have to get Tyson more competitive fights.”

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

French President will travel to Russia ‘when’ team reach World Cup quarter-finals>

Santa Cruz wins rematch to hold onto WBA featherweight title, Crawford stops Horn>

AFP

