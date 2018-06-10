This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
French President will travel to Russia 'when' team reach World Cup quarter-finals

Emmanuel Macron is confident the side will at least get to the last eight.

By AFP Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 2:07 PM
35 minutes ago 847 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4063142
French President Emmanuel Macron (file pic).
Image: PATRICK DOYLE
French President Emmanuel Macron (file pic).
French President Emmanuel Macron (file pic).
Image: PATRICK DOYLE

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron said in a television interview broadcast on Sunday that he would go to Russia “when France reached the quarter-finals”.

“I will go to support them,” Macron told the Telefoot weekly programme, without allowing for the possibility that France might be knocked out before then.

Macron also envisioned himself alongside manager Didier Deschamps in the French dressing room in Moscow before the final on July 15.

“First I’ll let Didier Deschamps talk to them and I’ll think very hard about the three words… ‘Unity, effort and confidence’,” Macron said, repeating the phrase he used when he visited Les Bleus last Tuesday at their training centre in Clairefontaine, near Paris.

“I have confidence in them,” he said. “I sensed a team that wanted to succeed and bring back the cup.

“We’re not going just to participate, we are going to win,” said the president, echoing a sentiment he expressed when he asked the squad to “bring back a second star”.

In 1998, Jacques Chirac became the first French president to visit the French squad before a World Cup when he went to Clairefontaine. He also joined them in the dressing room after they had won the final.

(C) AFP 2018

AFP

