Atletico Madrid charged by Uefa for displaying 'racist' banner during Europa League final

Atletico Madrid fans last night. Source: Liewig Christian/ABACA

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL’S GOVERNING body Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings against Atletico Madrid over an allegedly “racist” banner shown by their fans at last night’s Europa League final against Marseille.

The French side were also charged after some of their fans set off smoke bombs that delayed the start of the match, won 3-0 by Atletico.

The Spaniards were charged over “racist behaviour” after some fans held up a banner that allegedly appeared to show a Nazi war ensign, as well as the setting off of fireworks.

Congratulations to Atleti. Except that your fans displayed a Nazi style banner behind the goal all game that was then featured on TV across the world. #uelfinal pic.twitter.com/QccEVSwKeh — Pavel Klymenko (@Pavel_Klymenko) May 16, 2018 Source: Pavel Klymenko /Twitter

Marseille are in the dock for “crowd disturbances, acts of damages, setting off fireworks and throwing objects and late kick-off” to the game in Lyon.

The cases will be dealt with by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body on 31 May.

