  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 31 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cyborg defends title, Khabib makes a statement and more from UFC 219

The UFC rounded off its 2017 schedule with a pay-per-view event last night in Las Vegas.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 11:51 AM
6 hours ago 5,394 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3775091

UFC 219 Mixed Martial Arts Holly Holm (left) and Cris 'Cyborg' Justino trade blows at UFC 219. Source: John Locher

CRIS ‘CYBORG’ JUSTINO and Khabib Nurmagomedov were the big winners last night as the Ultimate Fighting Championship rounded off its 2017 schedule in Las Vegas.

Cyborg made a successful first defence of her women’s featherweight title at the expense of Holly Holm in UFC 219′s main event, after Nurmagomedov took his unblemished record to 25-0 with a dominant victory over Edson Barboza in the penultimate bout of the night in front of a 13,561 attendance at the T-Mobile Arena.

Having claimed the vacant title by stopping Tonya Evinger back in July, Cyborg (19-1-1) remains the woman to beat in the 145-pound division, despite being taken the distance over five rounds for the first time in her professional career.

The 32-year-old Brazilian picked up her 19th consecutive victory on unanimous scores (49-46, 48-47, 48-47), although Holm (11-4) did enjoy plenty of good moments early on.

Nevertheless, it was a second defeat in a featherweight title bout for the ex-bantamweight champion, who also came up short against Germaine de Randamie when the inaugural 145-pound championship was on the line back in February.

UFC 219 Mixed Martial Arts Khabib Nurmagomedov in control against Edson Barboza. Source: John Locher

Nurmagomedov made a major statement in the lightweight division by coasting to his 25th professional win over three rounds against Edson Barboza (19-5). The Dagestani fighter’s dominance was reflected in the scorecards — 30-25, 30-25, 30-24.

After being out of action for over 13 months, Nurmagomedov — who withdrew from his interim title bout against Tony Ferguson earlier this year having fallen ill during the weight cut — delivered an emphatic reminder of how difficult a proposition he is for any opponent in the 155-pound division, where Conor McGregor is still the reigning champion.

The 29-year-old wrestling ace, whose wife gave birth to their second child earlier in the day, smothered Barboza in a one-sided victory to end his Brazilian opponent’s three-fight win streak and leave some exciting possibilities for the division in 2018.

Elsewhere on the main card, popular welterweight Carlos Condit returned from a 16-month lay-off but couldn’t overcome Neil Magny, former women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza got the nod from the judges over Cynthia Calvillo, and Dan Hooker submitted Englishman Marc Diakiese in one of only two finishes on the 10-bout bill.

UFC 219 results

  • Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino def. Holly Holm via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)
  • Dan Hooker def. Marc Diakiese via submission (guillotine choke) after 0:42 of round three
  • Carla Esparza def. Cynthia Calvillo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Neil Magny def. Carlos Condit via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Michał Oleksiejczuk def. Khalil Rountree Jr. via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Myles Jury def. Rick Glenn via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Marvin Vettori vs. Omari Akhmedov ended in a majority draw (28-28, 29-28, 28-28)
  • Matheus Nicolau def. Louis Smolka via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)
  • Tim Elliott def. Mark De La Rosa via submission (anaconda choke) after 1:41 of round two

‘I definitely had hairier moments in horse-racing than I’ve had in the cage’

‘Ali was a great champion, an important civil rights figure, but he treated women horribly’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Goal-scoring sensation Mohamed Salah a doubt for Liverpool on New Year's day
Goal-scoring sensation Mohamed Salah a doubt for Liverpool on New Year's day
Refs need to protect players - Guardiola issues plea after de Bruyne injury
De Bruyne stretchered off and Palace miss late penalty as Man City's winning run ends
FOOTBALL
United's Young facing 3-match ban after being charged over Tadic clash
United's Young facing 3-match ban after being charged over Tadic clash
Job search - Notts Forest now looking for a 10th manager since 2012
Klopp delighted with 'perfect' Liverpool after come-from-behind Leicester win
HURLING
So long, lads: 15 inter-county hurling stars who called it a day in 2017
So long, lads: 15 inter-county hurling stars who called it a day in 2017
18 for 18: Multi-talented Jack Canning hoping to follow in the footsteps of his famous uncle Joe
Quiz: Do you know what county these 2017 hurling club winners are from?
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho questions referee Pawson's 'disappointing' non-penalty call
Mourinho questions referee Pawson's 'disappointing' non-penalty call
As it happened: Man United vs Southampton, Premier League
Guardiola would win the title with Man United - Carragher
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Longford snap up Rovers midfielder despite contract offer from Belgium
Longford snap up Rovers midfielder despite contract offer from Belgium
Former League of Ireland favourite returns to Cork City after 6 years in Britain
Sadlier's time to shine with Cork and your ridiculously early 2018 League of Ireland predictions

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie