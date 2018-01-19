  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 20 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dana White says Ferguson-Khabib winner will become undisputed lightweight champ

However, the UFC president stopped short of confirming that Conor McGregor has been stripped of the title.

By Paul Dollery Friday 19 Jan 2018, 11:48 PM
9 hours ago 5,233 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3807655

Screen Shot 2018-01-19 at 23.00.03 Tony Ferguson, Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov at tonight's press conference.

DANA WHITE WAS expected to clarify the current situation in the UFC’s lightweight division this evening. However, the UFC president’s appearance at a press conference in Boston only served to further obscure an already unclear picture.

There had been speculation this week that White would use the opportunity to confirm that Conor McGregor has been stripped of the lightweight title, as a result of his failure to defend the belt in the 14 months since he won it.

At this evening’s press conference, White was flanked by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, who won the interim lightweight title by defeating Kevin Lee last October. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will fight at UFC 223 in Brooklyn on 7 April.

After introducing Ferguson, White called the 33-year-old Californian “the champ”, while the UFC’s on-screen caption also referred to him as “UFC lightweight champion” — insinuating that Ferguson had been promoted from interim to undisputed title-holder.

But that’s when things started to become ambiguous. Matt Erickson of MMAjunkie kicked the press conference off by asking White for an update on McGregor’s situation.

“I have no update,” was the UFC president’s response. “The winner of this fight will be the champion.”

When asked if that meant McGregor has been stripped of the title, White said: “We’ll see what happens.”

White added: “Conor is saying ‘maybe I’ll come back in August, maybe I’ll come back in September’, but that’s almost two years [since he won the title]. That’s not fair to the rest of the guys in the division. The division has to go on.”

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC lightweight title in November 2016. But owing to the birth of his first child and a lack of agreement on financial terms with the UFC — as well as a professional boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather — the 29-year-old Dubliner hasn’t appeared in the octagon since.

Tonight’s press conference then meandered off in a different direction, until ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com returned to the issue of McGregor’s lightweight title reign in search of clarity.

White admitted that the winner of the UFC 223 bout between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov will be crowned undisputed lightweight champion, yet bizarrely he continued to sidestep questions regarding McGregor’s status in the equation.

“It’s undisputed. The guy who wins this fight will be the champion. They’re going to fight for the title. This is the real title. I said that Conor can’t hold up the title for two years.”

He added: “Did I say that he [McGregor] has been stripped of the title? Next question, please.”

Confused? You’re not the only one. The full press conference can be viewed in the video above.

Ngannou ready to be the UFC’s next big star — ‘but not the type of a Conor McGregor’

Doping violation due to marijuana use leaves Cynthia Calvillo facing suspension

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'The main reason I joined Villa was because there were a load of Irish boys there'
'The main reason I joined Villa was because there were a load of Irish boys there'
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Premier League clubs will pay special tribute to trailblazing black footballer Regis this weekend
ARSENAL
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Wenger: Alexis Sanchez loss won't hurt Arsenal as much as Van Persie departure
Arsenal's big December signing influences pursuit of Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'Most of my friends are working or living abroad, it was just my move was publicised because I left Leinster'
'Most of my friends are working or living abroad, it was just my move was publicised because I left Leinster'
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
Pienaar returns from injury as Montpellier name star-studded side for Leinster
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Waterford's newest signing made a Champions League debut for Ajax at 17
Waterford's newest signing made a Champions League debut for Ajax at 17
Ex-Cork City and Shamrock Rovers winger Dennehy heads to Limerick
'Bizarre news!' - Former League of Ireland star Zayed a free agent after leaving US club
MUNSTER
Ulster need to &quot;build momentum&quot; this weekend before losing key players during Six Nations
Ulster need to "build momentum" this weekend before losing key players during Six Nations
Is there anything Conor Murray can't do?
Whatever you think about Grobler, it's been good to talk about doping in rugby

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie