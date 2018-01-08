  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 8 January, 2018
Usain Bolt secures trial with Borussia Dortmund

The multiple Olympic and world champion admitted that he would prefer to play for Manchester United.

By AFP Monday 8 Jan 2018, 9:18 AM
11 hours ago 12,039 Views 15 Comments
Usain Bolt (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

SPRINT LEGEND USAIN Bolt says he still hopes to see his dream of becoming a professional footballer come true when he undergoes a trial with German club Borussia Dortmund.

However, the multiple Olympic and world champion admitted that he would prefer to play for Manchester United, his favourite team.

“In March we’re going to do a trial with Dortmund and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes,” the 31-year-old world record holder told the Sunday Express.

“If they say I’m good, and that I need a bit of training, I’ll do it.

“It makes me nervous. I don’t get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It’ll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I’ll get used to it.”

Bolt shares the same sponsor — Puma — as Dortmund and the trial with the Bundesliga team has been arranged by the sportswear company.

“One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United. If Dortmund say I’m good enough, I’ll crack on and train hard,” said Bolt.

“I’ve spoken to (former United manager) Alex Ferguson and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do.”

– © AFP 2018

