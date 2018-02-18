  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 18 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Valverde defends decision to drop Coutinho as Barca equal club record

Andres Iniesta started ahead of the Brazil international for the Catalan side’s 2-0 victory over Eibar.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 9:45 AM
3 hours ago 8,324 Views 27 Comments
http://the42.ie/3858315

BARCELONA HEAD COACH Ernesto Valverde said Philippe Coutinho was benched for the good of the team in last night’s victory at Eibar.

Despite being ineligible for Tuesday’s Champions League showdown with Chelsea following his arrival from fellow last-16 participants Liverpool, Coutinho was dropped for Barca’s 2-0 win.

Coutinho – a €160 million signing last month – started the goalless draw against Getafe last weekend but made way for Andres Iniesta as goals from Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba saw Barca equal a club record of 31 games unbeaten in La Liga.

Explaining his decision to drop Coutinho — who was introduced as a 63rd-minute substitute — Valverde told reporters: “I think it was best for my team to try to win. Last week Coutinho started, Iniesta didn’t, so this week Iniesta started.

“It’s true that on Tuesday we have another match but for me the most important thing was this match. On Tuesday, let’s see, I know Coutinho cannot play, but we will do something.”

After ending a run of back-to-back draws, Barca moved 10 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who host Athletic Bilbao today.

‘I think there’s still a sense of ignorance in the UK towards the League of Ireland’

‘I don’t want to be 40 and not know what to do’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Chris Hughton's Brighton reach quarter-finals as they see off Coventry at home
Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out of FA Cup following taxi debacle
LEINSTER
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
Lowe-inspired Leinster battle hard to see off Pro14 rivals Scarlets
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'I don't want to be 40 and not know what to do'
'I don't want to be 40 and not know what to do'
Dennehy header hands Limerick the perfect start in Sligo
'We wanted to send our supporters home happy after getting the bragging rights in the derby'
REVIEW
Swansea boss Carvalhal settles for FA Cup replay on Hillsborough return
Swansea boss Carvalhal settles for FA Cup replay on Hillsborough return
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Simon Harris confirms HSE review of foetal monitors in 11 hospitals

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie