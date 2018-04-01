WATCH: BT Sport's brand new documentary looking back on Football Italia

Gianfranco Zola and James Richardson discuss the good old days. Source: YouTube

EARLIER THIS MONTH, we brought you news that BT Sport was premiering a documentary that looks back on those magical days when Channel Four showed Italian football.

‘Golazzo: The Football Italia Story’ aired for the first time last night, and here it is in full.

You’re welcome.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!