WATCH: BT Sport's brand new documentary looking back on Football Italia

EARLIER THIS MONTH, we brought you news that BT Sport was premiering a documentary that looks back on those magical days when Channel Four showed Italian football.
‘Golazzo: The Football Italia Story’ aired for the first time last night, and here it is in full.
You’re welcome.Source: KopDirect 86/YouTube
