Michael 'Brick' Walsh set for his first Waterford start of the year against Clare

NOEL CONNORS, JAMIE Barron, Pauric Oâ€™Mahony and Maurice Shanahan are among the big names to drop out of the Waterford team for Sundayâ€™s Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clash against Clare.

In comes veteran Michael â€˜Brickâ€™ Walsh for his first start of the year, while Ian Oâ€™Regan replaces Shane Oâ€™Keeffe between the posts.

Ian Kenny,Â Mark Oâ€™Brien, Stephen Bennett, DJ Foran and Patrick Curran have also been added to the starting 15, with Tom Devine, Colin Dunford andÂ Philip Mahony heading in the other direction.

The Clare team was named last night.

Waterford (vs Clare)

1. Ian Oâ€™ReganÂ (Mount Sion)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)

3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)

17. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

5. Tadhg de BÃºrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

20. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Mark Oâ€™BrienÂ (Ferrybank)

9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

25. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

26. DJ ForanÂ (Portlaw)

14. Michael â€˜Brickâ€™ WalshÂ (Stradbally)

15. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

18. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

