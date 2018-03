Michael 'Brick' Walsh set for his first Waterford start of the year against Clare

NOEL CONNORS, JAMIE Barron, Pauric O’Mahony and Maurice Shanahan are among the big names to drop out of the Waterford team for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clash against Clare.

In comes veteran Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh for his first start of the year, while Ian O’Regan replaces Shane O’Keeffe between the posts.

Ian Kenny, Mark O’Brien, Stephen Bennett, DJ Foran and Patrick Curran have also been added to the starting 15, with Tom Devine, Colin Dunford and Philip Mahony heading in the other direction.

The Clare team was named last night.

Waterford (vs Clare)

1. Ian O’Regan (Mount Sion)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)

3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)

17. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

5. Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

20. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank)

9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

25. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

26. DJ Foran (Portlaw)

14. Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh (Stradbally)

15. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

18. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!