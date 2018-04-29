  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation

Alex Ferguson was on hand to present the departing Arsenal manager with a special gift at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 8:15 PM
20 minutes ago 1,609 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3985522
Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho
Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho
Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho

ARSENE WENGER WAS taken by surprise by a pre-match presentation of a special gift from former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

Wenger’s near 22-year stay at Arsenal will conclude at the end of the season and he watched a young side lose 2-1 thanks to a late Marouane Fellaini header today in the Premier League.

Legendary United boss Ferguson was on hand to greet his old rival by the dugouts before the game, with Jose Mourinho also embracing Wenger warmly ahead of kick-off.

And Wenger said he had not expected such a positive response from the United fans ahead of the match, although some home supporters later mocked him by singing “Arsene Wenger, we want you to stay” during the game.

“Very nice, it’s classy and I enjoyed it,” Wenger said to Sky Sports of the pre-match presentation. “I have come here for a long, long time and next time someone else will come here and get a hostile reception.

“It’s a bit surprising because it was not always what you would imagine, but it shows life goes on and sometimes it gets better.”

Wenger rested Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette ahead of Thursday’s trip to Atletico Madrid for the second leg of the Europa League semi-final, the 68-year-old naming his youngest Gunners side since an 8-2 thumping by Ferguson’s United in 2011.

Despite seeing Arsenal lose a sixth consecutive away game in the Premier League — the club’s worst top-flight run on the road since 1966 — Wenger felt his young team played well.

“It was a positive performance and overall reflects our season, we had chances and especially on counter-attacks,” Wenger said.

“Overall the team performance was positive for such a young team, but of course they were very disappointed in the dressing room. In the last 20 minutes you could see some players are not used to that intensity, but in the first 70 minutes we didn’t really look under threat.

“It’s good to see them in such a strong atmosphere and who has the courage to play, who can win challenges. We know their level but here you discover what they do in the competition.”

Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United

As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
'Easy decision' as Firmino signs long-term contract extension with Liverpool
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
PREMIER LEAGUE
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
BOXING
'Two down, two to go' - Katie Taylor shows her class both inside and outside the ring
'Two down, two to go' - Katie Taylor shows her class both inside and outside the ring
Supreme Katie Taylor lights up Brooklyn as she unifies lightweight world titles
Taylor's invasion of Serrano territory sets wheels in motion for potential superfight
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'I'm not an electrician' - Eddie Gormley's patience was wearing thin after floodlight failure last night
'I'm not an electrician' - Eddie Gormley's patience was wearing thin after floodlight failure last night
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'He's listened to his linesman and it's very disappointing to make that call at such an important point in the game'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie