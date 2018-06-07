This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dillian Whyte to fight Joseph Parker in bid for world title shot

The bout will take place at The O2 in London on 28 July.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 9:50 AM
1 hour ago 827 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4057280
Dillian Whyte after knocking out Lucas Browne.
Image: Steven Paston/PA Images
Dillian Whyte after knocking out Lucas Browne.
Dillian Whyte after knocking out Lucas Browne.
Image: Steven Paston/PA Images

BRITISH HEAVYWIGHT DILLIAN Whyte (23-1) will look to earn a shot at a world title when he takes on Joseph Parker (24-1) at The 02 in London on 28 July.

Parker, who lost his WBO title to Anthony Joshua on points in March, is seen by Whyte’s camp as a stepping stone to a bout with one of the world heavyweight champions.

Indeed, both fighters share a record featuring just one loss to Joshua.

“There’s going to be blood, pain and a knockout. I’m bang up for this,” Whyte told Sky Sports as the fight was announced this morning.

“[Parker] is a good fighter but he didn’t show much courage against Joshua, hopefully he’ll be a bit more adventurous and come to have a fight against me.

“I like challenges and I rise to them, this is a big fight and I’ll be training very hard as always. There’s a massive incentive there to try and stop him.”

While the idea of a rematch with Joshua will be motivation for both fighters, it’s more likely the winner could face WBC world champion Deontay Wilder as Whyte is the number one-ranked WBC challenger.

Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

