Dillian Whyte to fight Joseph Parker in bid for world title shot

BRITISH HEAVYWIGHT DILLIAN Whyte (23-1) will look to earn a shot at a world title when he takes on Joseph Parker (24-1) at The 02 in London on 28 July.

Parker, who lost his WBO title to Anthony Joshua on points in March, is seen by Whyte’s camp as a stepping stone to a bout with one of the world heavyweight champions.

Indeed, both fighters share a record featuring just one loss to Joshua.

“There’s going to be blood, pain and a knockout. I’m bang up for this,” Whyte told Sky Sports as the fight was announced this morning.

“[Parker] is a good fighter but he didn’t show much courage against Joshua, hopefully he’ll be a bit more adventurous and come to have a fight against me.

“I like challenges and I rise to them, this is a big fight and I’ll be training very hard as always. There’s a massive incentive there to try and stop him.”

While the idea of a rematch with Joshua will be motivation for both fighters, it’s more likely the winner could face WBC world champion Deontay Wilder as Whyte is the number one-ranked WBC challenger.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!