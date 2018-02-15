Ireland up to 31st in latest Fifa world rankings

Ireland are closing in on the top 30.

EGYPT FALLING 13 places, from 30th to 43rd, has benefited Ireland in the latest Fifa world rankings.

With the seven-time Africa Cup of Nations champions sliding, Martin O’Neill’s men have climbed one place to 31st in the rankings released today.

They share that position with Scotland, eight ranking points above Iran in 33rd and 14 behind Paraguay in 30th.

Germany retain top spot ahead of Brazil, with Portugal, Argentina and Belgium rounding out the top five.

England remain in 16th, but Wales and Northern Ireland have each dropped one spot to 20th and 26th respectively.

