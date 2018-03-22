Ibrahimovic on the verge of LA Galaxy move - reports

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC’S TIME at Manchester United could come to an end as early as this week with a move to Major League Soccer in the pipeline, according to reports.

Ibrahimovic, whose contract expires in June, has made just seven appearances for United this season on his return from a cruciate knee ligament injury.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played his last game for Manchester United,” said an ESPN report.

“He is close to sealing a move to Major League Soccer this week following persistent links to LA Galaxy.”

LA Times sportswriter Kevin Baxter also tweeted that the deal has been done:

The Galaxy have a history of luring ageing stars to America with David Beckham, Steven Gerard and Robbie Keane among those to have made the move to Los Angeles.

Ibrahimovic, 36, hasn’t featured at all for Jose Mourinho’s side since being substituted at half-time in a 2-2 draw with Burnley on 26 December.

The Swede scored 28 goals in 46 appearances during a stunning first season in England before tearing knee ligaments in a Europa League tie against Anderlecht in April.

His form was rewarded with an extension of his contract for a second season, but the £75 million signing of Romelu Lukaku saw him slip down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

