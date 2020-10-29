BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 29 October 2020
13 Barbarians players to face disciplinary hearing for Covid-19 breaches

The unnamed individuals have been charged after their actions led to last weekend’s game against England being cancelled.

By Press Association Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 5:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,906 Views 4 Comments
13 BARBARIANS players will face a disciplinary hearing for breaches of coronavirus protocols that forced the cancellation of their match against England last Sunday.

All 13 have been charged with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union or the game, but the Rugby Football Union has declined to name them until after proceedings have finished.

The RFU states that they will answer for individual breaches of the protocols, such as leaving the hotel without permission or without informing organisers of their whereabouts, and providing false statements during an investigation.

Ex-Ireland international Fergus McFadden, English pair Chris Robshaw and Richard Wigglesworth, and Scotland wing Sean Maitland are among those involved in the nights out that took place in central London last week.

The available sanctions for a disrepute charge are wide-ranging and include fines and suspensions.

“The RFU recognises the pressure public scrutiny is placing on the players and therefore it will publish players’ names, full judgements and sanctions after the hearings have concluded,” a statement read.

Due to the numbers involved, hearings will be staggered over the coming weeks.

On Saturday footage emerged on social media of a large group of Barbarians players, including former England captain Robshaw, drinking at the Running Horse pub in Mayfair.

McFadden, Robshaw, Maitland, Jackson Wray, Joel Kpoku and Manu Vunipola are among those who appear to be playing a drinking game. A number of them have since issued apologies.

Ex-Leinster winger McFadden tweeted after the incident, saying: “I want to front up and apologise profusely for my part in letting down @barbarians_fc. I greatly regret that the game will not be going ahead now. I am embarrassed and whole heartedly apologise to all involved.”

