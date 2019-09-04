16-year-old included in Liverpool's Champions League squad

ENGLISH TEENAGER HARVEY Elliott has been included in Liverpool’s 29-man squad for their 2019-20 Champions League campaign.

The Reds signed 16-year-old Elliot from Fulham on July 29, but he cannot put pen to paper on his first professional contract until he turns 17 next April.

The talented young winger has already made an impression in Liverpool’s U23 side, however, starring in four Premier League 2 matches this season.

Elliott has shown enough promise to earn a place in Jurgen Klopp’s latest Champions League squad, which has been submitted to UEFA on Wednesday.

The Reds have been drawn in Group E alongside Napoli, Red Bull Salzburg and Genk in this year’s competition, after conquering Europe for the sixth time in their history back in June.

Liverpool begin their latest Champions League journey with a trip to Stadio San Paolo on 17 September, which will see them face off against Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the group stage for a second successive year.

Summer signing Sepp van den Berg joins Elliott in the final squad, two months after completing a £1.3 million move to Anfield from PEC Zwolle.

Academy prospects Yasser Larouci, Curtis Jones, Adam Lewis and Rhian Brewster have also made the final cut, with all four men still awaiting their first senior-level appearances for Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Klopp has a full contingent of first-team stars to choose from once again, including last season’s heroes Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have started the season in ruthless fashion, securing wins against Norwich, Southampton, Arsenal and Burnley, while also beating Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup final.

The Reds sit top of the Premier League after four matches, two clear of last season’s champions Manchester City.

Before opening their defence of the European Cup, Liverpool must negotiate a home clash against Newcastle on 14 September.

With the international break now in effect, Klopp will hope that he does not lose any key personnel through injury, with the fixture list set to pile up over the next few weeks.

