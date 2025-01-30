Advertisement
Tottenham Hotspur's Damola Ajayi celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeteenage dreams

Teenage duo and 20-year-old forward get Spurs out of jail late on

Goals from Damola Ajayi, Dane Scarlett and Mikey Moore ensured the Premier League side secured a top-eight spot by beating Elfsborg.
9.56pm, 30 Jan 2025

TOTTENHAM EARNED a late 3-0 win over Elfsborg in the Europa League tonight.

The result ensures Spurs finish in the top eight and progress automatically to the last 16.

More to follow

