The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Teenage duo and 20-year-old forward get Spurs out of jail late on
TOTTENHAM EARNED a late 3-0 win over Elfsborg in the Europa League tonight.
The result ensures Spurs finish in the top eight and progress automatically to the last 16.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Damola Ajayi Europa League Soccer Elfsborg Tottenham Hotspur teenage dreams