Third place for Ireland as Britain claim Aga Khan Trophy

Britain's Emily Moffitt and Ben Maher celebrate after today's Aga Khan success. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

IRELAND HAD TO settle for third place today in the FEI Nations Cup of Ireland at the Dublin Horse Show, with Britain getting their hands on the Aga Khan Trophy for the 27th time.

Nevertheless, a top-three finish was sufficient for Ireland to book their place at October’s Nations Cup world final in Barcelona, where a team qualification place for the 2020 Olympics will be at stake.

Riding Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu, Limerick’s Paul O’Shea produced a superb double-clear round at the RDS.

Paul O'Shea on Skara Glen's Machu Picchu. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

However, the Irish team — which also included Cian O’Connor, Shane Sweetnam and achor rider Darragh Kenny — ultimately finished with 16 faults.

The British quartet of Scott Brash, Holly Smith, Emily Moffitt and Ben Maher romped to victory with just one fault, while Italy had 12 en route to taking second place.