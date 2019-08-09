This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 9 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Third place for Ireland as Britain claim Aga Khan Trophy

Ireland’s performance was enough to secure a place at the Nations Cup world final in October.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Aug 2019, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,909 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4760128

Emily Moffitt and Ben Maher celebrate winning the Aga Khan Trophy Britain's Emily Moffitt and Ben Maher celebrate after today's Aga Khan success. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

IRELAND HAD TO settle for third place today in the FEI Nations Cup of Ireland at the Dublin Horse Show, with Britain getting their hands on the Aga Khan Trophy for the 27th time.

Nevertheless, a top-three finish was sufficient for Ireland to book their place at October’s Nations Cup world final in Barcelona, where a team qualification place for the 2020 Olympics will be at stake.

Riding Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu, Limerick’s Paul O’Shea produced a superb double-clear round at the RDS.

Paul O'Shea on Skara' Glen's Machu Picchu Paul O'Shea on Skara Glen's Machu Picchu. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

However, the Irish team — which also included Cian O’Connor, Shane Sweetnam and achor rider Darragh Kenny — ultimately finished with 16 faults.

The British quartet of Scott Brash, Holly Smith, Emily Moffitt and Ben Maher romped to victory with just one fault, while Italy had 12 en route to taking second place.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie