Cork, Kilkenny and Tipperary forwards to contest Hurler of the Year award

Patrick Horgan, TJ Reid and Seamus Callanan are all in the running.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 7:15 AM
33 minutes ago 1,118 Views 5 Comments
Horgan, Reid and Callanan have been nominated.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THREE OF THE star forwards in the inter-county game will challenge for the 2019 GAA-GPA PWC Hurler of the Year accolade.

Cork’s Patrick Horgan, Kilkenny’s TJ Reid and Tipperary’s Seamus Callanan have all been nominated after their exploits in this year’s championship with Noel McGrath, the Sunday Game Hurler of the Year last month, not included.

Reid is the only one of the three to previously have won this award after being reoognised in 2015, while he was also nominated in 2014. Tipperary’s winning captain Callanan was nominated on three occasions – 2014, 2015 and 2016 – while Horgan is nominated for the first time. Their scoring rates saw them caught the eye with Horgan striking 7-62, Reid amassing 5-83 and Callanan hitting 8-18.

The attackers have all won three All-Stars to date with Ballyhale’s Reid winning in 2012, 2014 and 2015. Drom-Inch’s Callanan was recognised in 2014, 2015 and 2016 while Glen Rovers player Horgan received awards in 2013, 2017 and 2018.

The nominees were decided by a committee made up of GAA media and chaired by GAA President John Horan. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

This year’s All-Star awards take place on Friday 1 November.

Who do you think should win it?

