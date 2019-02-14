TagsSee other tags
Test your League of Ireland knowledge ahead of the start of the 2019 season
Take our quiz which is based entirely on players who will be involved in the Premier Division this year.
In which country was Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus born?
England
USA
Canada
Scotland
Which St Patrick's Athletic player recently captained a home-based Ireland U21 side?
James Doona
Jamie Lennon
Cian Coleman
Darragh Markey
Who's this lad?
Bastien Hery
Kris Twardek
Barry McNamee
Paul Keegan
New Sligo Rovers signing Dante Leverock has captained which national side?
Jamaica
Haiti
Trinidad & Tobago
Bermuda
Which current Dundalk player was included in a Republic of Ireland senior squad in 2018?
Patrick Hoban
Aaron McCarey
Michael Duffy
Chris Shields
UCD signed Conor Davis from which English club?
Reading
Preston North End
Sheffield Wednesday
Brighton & Hove Albion
Newly-signed Cork City player Gary Boylan won a Connacht minor medal with which county in Gaelic football?
Roscommon
Sligo
Mayo
Galway
Name the current Waterford player who was included in the 2018 PFAI Premier Division team of the year...
Kenny Browne
Izzy Akinade
Bastien Hery
Rory Feely
Which of the following clubs has Raffaele Cretaro, now of Finn Harps, previously played for?
Longford Town
Cork City
Bohemians
Shamrock Rovers
Sam Byrne, who has joined Bohemians from Dundalk, signed for which English club at the age of 16?
Manchester United
Arsenal
Liverpool
Chelsea
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really have been paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like football?
