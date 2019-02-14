Test your League of Ireland knowledge ahead of the start of the 2019 season

In which country was Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus born? INPHO England USA

Canada Scotland

Which St Patrick's Athletic player recently captained a home-based Ireland U21 side? INPHO James Doona INPHO Jamie Lennon

INPHO Cian Coleman INPHO Darragh Markey

Who's this lad? INPHO Bastien Hery Kris Twardek

Barry McNamee Paul Keegan

New Sligo Rovers signing Dante Leverock has captained which national side? Sligo Rovers Jamaica Haiti

Trinidad & Tobago Bermuda

Which current Dundalk player was included in a Republic of Ireland senior squad in 2018? INPHO Patrick Hoban INPHO Aaron McCarey

INPHO Michael Duffy INPHO Chris Shields

UCD signed Conor Davis from which English club? INPHO Reading Preston North End

Sheffield Wednesday Brighton & Hove Albion

Newly-signed Cork City player Gary Boylan won a Connacht minor medal with which county in Gaelic football? Cork City FC Roscommon Sligo

Mayo Galway

Name the current Waterford player who was included in the 2018 PFAI Premier Division team of the year... INPHO Kenny Browne INPHO Izzy Akinade

INPHO Bastien Hery INPHO Rory Feely

Which of the following clubs has Raffaele Cretaro, now of Finn Harps, previously played for? INPHO Longford Town Cork City

Bohemians Shamrock Rovers