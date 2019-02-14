This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Test your League of Ireland knowledge ahead of the start of the 2019 season

Take our quiz which is based entirely on players who will be involved in the Premier Division this year.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 7:33 PM
In which country was Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus born?
INPHO
England
USA

Canada
Scotland
Which St Patrick's Athletic player recently captained a home-based Ireland U21 side?
INPHO
James Doona
INPHO
Jamie Lennon

INPHO
Cian Coleman
INPHO
Darragh Markey
Who's this lad?
INPHO
Bastien Hery
Kris Twardek

Barry McNamee
Paul Keegan
New Sligo Rovers signing Dante Leverock has captained which national side?
Sligo Rovers
Jamaica
Haiti

Trinidad & Tobago
Bermuda
Which current Dundalk player was included in a Republic of Ireland senior squad in 2018?
INPHO
Patrick Hoban
INPHO
Aaron McCarey

INPHO
Michael Duffy
INPHO
Chris Shields
UCD signed Conor Davis from which English club?
INPHO
Reading
Preston North End

Sheffield Wednesday
Brighton & Hove Albion
Newly-signed Cork City player Gary Boylan won a Connacht minor medal with which county in Gaelic football?
Cork City FC
Roscommon
Sligo

Mayo
Galway
Name the current Waterford player who was included in the 2018 PFAI Premier Division team of the year...
INPHO
Kenny Browne
INPHO
Izzy Akinade

INPHO
Bastien Hery
INPHO
Rory Feely
Which of the following clubs has Raffaele Cretaro, now of Finn Harps, previously played for?
INPHO
Longford Town
Cork City

Bohemians
Shamrock Rovers
Sam Byrne, who has joined Bohemians from Dundalk, signed for which English club at the age of 16?
INPHO
Manchester United
Arsenal

Liverpool
Chelsea
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really have been paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like football?
Share your result:

