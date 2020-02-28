This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New fixture details confirmed for Harty Cup final following second postponement

The game between St Flannan’s College and CBC Cork was originally scheduled for Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Friday 28 Feb 2020, 11:21 AM
33 minutes ago 566 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5025559
A view of the pitch in Mallow when the Harty Cup final was first postponed earlier this month.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A view of the pitch in Mallow when the Harty Cup final was first postponed earlier this month.
A view of the pitch in Mallow when the Harty Cup final was first postponed earlier this month.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE 2020 HARTY CUP final will go ahead this weekend, despite yesterday’s postponement of a fixture which was due to be played in Mallow on Saturday.

The hurlers of St Flannan’s College and CBC Cork are set to do battle for the prestigious Munster title, which Midleton CBS won at CBC’s expense last year.

It has been confirmed that the game will now be played on Sunday instead, with throw-in in Mallow marked in for 12pm.

This is the second time the game has been postponed as a result of the weather conditions. It was initially called off on 15 February due to Storm Dennis.

The game was rescheduled for this Saturday, but it has been decided to push it back with Storm Jorge expected to hit tomorrow morning.

There’s a knock-on effect for the Lidl Ladies Football League fixture between Cork and Mayo, which will now start at 3pm in Mallow on Sunday, having originally been set for 2pm.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

