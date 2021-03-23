Five uncapped players named in Ireland squad as Six Nations fixtures released

IRELAND HAVE NAMED five uncapped players in their squad for the 2021 Women’s Six Nations where they will face Wales in their opening tie.

Stacey Flood, Eve Higgins, Emily Lane, Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe and Grace Moore are the uncapped players who have been included in Adam Griggs’ squad.

The fixtures for the championship have been released with four consecutive Saturdays of games involving all six teams starting on 3 April.

The competition will consist of two pools of three teams before concluding with finals day on 24 April. England, Italy and Scotland are in Pool A while Pool B features Adam Griggs’ Ireland side, along with France and Wales.

Each team will play one home and one away fixture before facing the opposing ranked team from the other pool on finals day. The Pool A teams will have home games for the finals.

The round 1 ties will see defending champions England take on Scotland while France take on Wales.

Ireland will feature in round 2 which takes place on 10 April, as they prepare to travel to Cardiff Arms Park to take on Wales at 5pm. England will face Italy on the same day.

Grigg’s charges will be out in action again the following weekend for round 3, as they host France in Donnybrook.

On finals day, Italy get the action underway with a 12pm match against the side who finish in the equivalent position in Pool A. England play their counterparts at 2pm, while Scotland and their opponents will be playing the last match of the day at 5pm.

As well as a new format, the 2021 Women’s Six Nations will also break new ground in broadcasting.

For the first time, all games will be available in one place in the UK, the Republic of Ireland and Italy, with the BBC, RTÉ and Eurosport carrying all nine matches on a mix of terrestrial and digital services.

RTÉ will show Wales v Ireland, Ireland v France and Ireland’s match on Finals Weekend live on both RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player. The other six games will be shown on RTÉ Player.

“We are extremely excited to get the Women’s Six Nations underway and with a new window and a new format for fans to engage with,” said Six Nations CEO Ben Morel.

“Our Super Saturday on 24 April looks set to ensure this year’s Championship has a compelling finale.

“Developing the Women’s Championship is absolutely central to our overall strategy. Fans have been thrilled by the Guinness Six Nations over the last two months and now the baton passes to the women’s teams, and we expect an equally thrilling sporting spectacle.”

