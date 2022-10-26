Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 26 October 2022
Advertisement

Open Thread: We've picked our 2022 All-Star football team but what's your prediction?

Call it, from 1-15.

20 minutes ago 187 Views 0 Comments
David Clifford is in line to win the Footballer of the Year award.
David Clifford is in line to win the Footballer of the Year award.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WE’VE BEEN CASTING our mind back over the 2022 championship to figure out our top picks for the PwC All-Star football team.

The All-Star awards banquet will take place this Friday and we want to get a measure of which players are the most likely to make the cut on the night. The football team will be announced on Thursday morning and the Hurling All-Star team will be revealed live during the ceremony on Friday night.

Our writers at The42 have made their calls, but are your thoughts on the football selection?

Maurice Brosnan

1. Shane Ryan [Kerry]

2. Chrissy McKaigue [Derry] 3. Jason Foley [Kerry] 4. Tom O’Sullivan [Kerry]

5. Liam Silke [Galway] 6. Tadhg Morley [Kerry] 7. John Daly [Galway]

8. Conor Glass [Derry] 9. Cillian McDaid [Galway]

10. Paudie Clifford [Kerry] 11. Sean O’Shea [Kerry] 12. Ciaran Kilkenny [Dublin]

13. David Clifford [Kerry] 14. Damien Comer [Galway] 15. Shane Walsh [Galway]

Ronan Early

1. Ethan Rafferty [Armagh]

2. Graham O’Sullivan [Kerry] 3. Sean Kelly [Galway] 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

5. Jarly Óg Burns [Armagh] 6. John Daly [Galway] 7. James McCarthy [Dublin]

8. Cillian McDaid [Galway] 9. Conor Glass [Derry]

10. Riain O’Neill [Armagh] 11. Sean O’Shea [Kerry] 12. Shane Walsh [Galway]

13. David Clifford [Kerry] 14. Damien Comer [Galway] 15. Paudie Clifford [Kerry]

Sinéad Farrell

1. Shane Ryan [Kerry]

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

2. Liam Silke [Galway]  3. Jason Foley [Kerry] 4. Chrissy McKaigue [Derry] 

5. Tom O’Sullivan [Kerry] 6. John Daly [Galway] 7. Tadhg Morley [Kerry]

8. Conor Glass [Derry] 9. Cillian McDaid [Galway]

10. Paudie Clifford [Kerry] 11. Sean O’Shea [Kerry] 12. Rian O’Neill [Armagh]

13. David Clifford [Kerry] 14. Damien Comer [Galway 15. Shane Walsh [Galway]

Don’t agree with our teams? Let us know in the comment section below.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie