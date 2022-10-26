Open Thread: We've picked our 2022 All-Star football team but what's your prediction?

David Clifford is in line to win the Footballer of the Year award.

WE’VE BEEN CASTING our mind back over the 2022 championship to figure out our top picks for the PwC All-Star football team.

The All-Star awards banquet will take place this Friday and we want to get a measure of which players are the most likely to make the cut on the night. The football team will be announced on Thursday morning and the Hurling All-Star team will be revealed live during the ceremony on Friday night.

Our writers at The42 have made their calls, but are your thoughts on the football selection?

Maurice Brosnan

1. Shane Ryan [Kerry]

2. Chrissy McKaigue [Derry] 3. Jason Foley [Kerry] 4. Tom O’Sullivan [Kerry]

5. Liam Silke [Galway] 6. Tadhg Morley [Kerry] 7. John Daly [Galway]

8. Conor Glass [Derry] 9. Cillian McDaid [Galway]

10. Paudie Clifford [Kerry] 11. Sean O’Shea [Kerry] 12. Ciaran Kilkenny [Dublin]

13. David Clifford [Kerry] 14. Damien Comer [Galway] 15. Shane Walsh [Galway]

Ronan Early

1. Ethan Rafferty [Armagh]

2. Graham O’Sullivan [Kerry] 3. Sean Kelly [Galway] 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

5. Jarly Óg Burns [Armagh] 6. John Daly [Galway] 7. James McCarthy [Dublin]

8. Cillian McDaid [Galway] 9. Conor Glass [Derry]

10. Riain O’Neill [Armagh] 11. Sean O’Shea [Kerry] 12. Shane Walsh [Galway]

13. David Clifford [Kerry] 14. Damien Comer [Galway] 15. Paudie Clifford [Kerry]

Sinéad Farrell

1. Shane Ryan [Kerry]

2. Liam Silke [Galway] 3. Jason Foley [Kerry] 4. Chrissy McKaigue [Derry]

5. Tom O’Sullivan [Kerry] 6. John Daly [Galway] 7. Tadhg Morley [Kerry]

8. Conor Glass [Derry] 9. Cillian McDaid [Galway]

10. Paudie Clifford [Kerry] 11. Sean O’Shea [Kerry] 12. Rian O’Neill [Armagh]

13. David Clifford [Kerry] 14. Damien Comer [Galway 15. Shane Walsh [Galway]

Don’t agree with our teams? Let us know in the comment section below.

