Moments, medals, memories: Reflections on the 2024 Paralympic Games

SOME MOMENTS JUST stop you in your tracks. They immediately grab your attention, leave you in awe, and stay with you.

There were plenty of those moments at the Paralympic Games.

Araujo brings his gold medal to his mouth after winning.

Like seeing Brazilian swimmer Gabriel Araujo for the first time. ‘Gabrielzinho’ won three gold medals at Paris 2024. Watching him in the S2 100m Backstroke final on opening night at La Défense Arena was mesmerising.

Araujo was born with no arms and short legs. To start a backstroke race, Araujo bites down on a band, which is held by someone outside the pool, and propels himself underwater. Then he effectively does a reverse butterfly. He stormed to victory that night by over seven seconds, and then he celebrated wildly.

He lifted his gold medal to his mouth with his feet, and he danced the night away.

Lu Dong was another swimmer who left a lasting impression. She lost her both of her arms in a car accident as a child. Dong torpedoed through the pool, and then afterwards, rolled out, using all of her core strength to stand up. She plays piano and video games with her feet.

Indian archer Sheetal Devi and Polish high jumper Łukasz Mamczarz went viral for other incredible moments and stunning performances. No limits.

Remarkable for most of us, but unremarkable for them and the 4,400 other athletes in competition. This was high performance at its very peak.

Przed Wami Łukasz Mamczarz. Zawodnik @ampwarta skoczył 1,77 m i zajął 7. miejsce na Igrzyskach Paralimpijskich #Paris2024. Niestety po raz kolejny musiał startować w kategorii łączonej z zawodnikami również po amputacji, ale skaczących na protezie. Łukasz nie jest w stanie, bo… pic.twitter.com/ClRNXvcEsw — Michał Pol (@Polsport) September 5, 2024

Triathlon was an unforgettable watch: breathless transitions during a 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run. Full trust put in sighted guides, athletes lifted out of the River Seine with prosthetics reattached and changed.

Blind football captured the imagination at the spectacular Eiffel Tower Stadium. The story of Hunter Woodhall winning gold, just like his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall at the Olympics, was captivating. Goal ball, wheelchair basketball, rugby and tennis were fascinating spectator sports.

But for Team Ireland, most will remember these Games for those Five Bronze Minutes.

***

It had been a slow burn on the medal front. There was a theme of near misses beginning to emerge, but it all caught fire last Tuesday — or Day Six.

First, Róisin Ní Riain at La Défense Arena, then Orla Comerford at Stade de France. There were exactly five minutes and 36 seconds between the “bronze sisters” securing podium finishes on a memorable Tuesday night in the City of Light.

Orla Comerford after winning bronze.

All of Ireland’s six medals were won by women with vision impairments. One gold, three silver, two bronze. Róisín, Orla and the unparalleled Katie-George Dunlevy.



Paralympics Ireland had stated a target of “eight to 10 medals” before the Games for the 35-strong Team Ireland, hoping to surpass the seven brought home from Tokyo in 2021.

In the end, this was the lowest tally since Beijing 2008, where five medals were secured, and the first time since 1960 that no Irish male Paralympian medalled. (Twenty-four of the 35 athletes are women).

In all, there were six fourth-place finishes — Ní Riain twice, Ellen Keane, Greta Streimikyte, Britney Arendse, and Josephine Healion with Eve McCrystal. In other numbers of note, Team Ireland achieved 35 top-eight placings, six personal bests, five national records, one season’s best, and a European record.

There were swansongs and farewells, with Keane, Ronan Grimes and Eve McCrystal all retiring as the next generation took the torch. One night was particularly striking in that sense: Ní Riain medalled, while Keane relinquished her crown and confronted the end. The agony and the ecstasy. The changing of the guard.

Ellen Keane is hugged by her parents Laura and brother Graham after competing in her last race.

There were notable breakthroughs on the biggest stage, with Dearbhaile Brady, Shauna Bocquet and Deaten Registe all reaching finals at their debut Games, while McCrystal passed the tandem pilot baton to Linda Kelly.

Iconic duo Katie-George Dunlevy and McCrystal marked their final race as a duo with a silver medal on the track, before Kelly piloted the legendary Dunlevy to gold and silver on the road. Now, Dunlevy’s Paralympic medal haul stands at eight.

The latest glittering chapter in a Hall of Fame career saw her win half of Ireland’s total medals.

How many more there will be remains to be seen, but what is certain is that Dunlevy is one of our greatest ever.

***

Boating down the River Seine as the curtain draws on the Games, you can’t but reflect on a sensational summer of sport in this city.

Mona, Daniel, Kellie in the Olympics. Katie-George, Róisín and Orla in the Paras. Léon Marchand and Simone Biles. Sheetal Devi and Gabriel Araújo. Those profound moments. The breathtaking performances.

The spectacular venues. The heart of Paris coming alive. From Place de la Concorde and the historic opening ceremony to the electric La Défense Arena and Stade de France. Our first night in the latter, for Greta Streimikyte’s 1500m, was heaving; a full house for Saturday Night Lights.

Relive some of the highs and lows for Team Ireland over 12 unforgettable days in Paris 🇮🇪



Watch live coverage of the closing ceremony from 7pm @RTE2 and @RTEplayer @ParalympicsIRE #RTESport #Paris2024 #Paralympics2024 pic.twitter.com/GFY8lHZUVM — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 8, 2024

Like anything, it really is all about the people. The volunteers and their endless energy and enthusiasm add to how special the Games are, but above all else, the athletes.

Their performances. Their stories. Their journeys. The highs, lows, heartbreak, elation and tears — both happy and sad.

One powerful interview with Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal stands out as they guaranteed a medal in their last race as a duo. A culmination of effort and sacrifice, and an extraordinary release of raw emotion.

Orla Comerford spoke brilliantly after winning her bronze. The blue ribbons in her hair were a tribute to late schoolfriend, Elaine Moran, while she also remembered her former coach, Brian Corcoran, who also passed away.

Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Linda Kelly celebrate.

Ellen Keane was typically eloquent as she bid farewell, while Dunlevy offered a little more with every interview she gave and every podium she climbed. The 42-year-old legendary cyclist desperately wants to inspire the next generation, and puts much of her drive down to that alone.

“For any young children at home with vision impairment, hopefully we can inspire them to believe in themselves and to dream big,” Dunlevy said. “Hopefully we’re inspiring the next generation in whatever they do, sport or anything else.

“Even my younger self, I didn’t have anybody to look up to, any idols, so if it just inspires any child with vision impairment to just believe in themselves, then that’s my job done.”

She can be sure of it.