Ireland to open 2024 Women's Six Nations with tough away assignment

IRELAND WILL KICK-OFF the 2024 Women’s Six Nations with an away trip to France.

The tournament will get underway on March 23rd before concluding with a ‘Super Saturday’ triple-header on April 27th.

Ireland will host Italy on Easter Sunday, March 31st, before welcoming Wales a fortnight later.

Their penultimate fixture is another tough trip to England before hosting Scotland on the final day.

The star-studded clash of France and England will close the Six Nations on that final Saturday.

RTÉ and Virgin Media will share broadcast coverage in Ireland.

The 2023 edition is set to get up and running this weekend, with Ireland starting away to Wales this Saturday.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for the 2024 Women’s Six Nations.