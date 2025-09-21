Jefferson-Wooden completes world sprint treble with US relay win

MELISSA JEFFERSON-WOODEN BECAME only the second woman to win a world sprint treble after leading the United States to 4×100 metres relay gold on Sunday, with Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce taking silver in her final race.
Jefferson-Wooden matched Fraser-Pryce’s achievement from the 2013 world championships in Moscow by adding to the 100m and 200m titles that she bagged in Tokyo.
She led off the race in driving rain before handing off to her team-mate Twanisha Terry before Kayla White ran the bend and Sha’Carri Richardson took the baton across the line in a time of 41.75sec.
Jamaica were second in 41.79sec, followed by Germany in 41.87sec.
Fraser-Pryce was competing in her final race before bringing the curtain down on an incredible 17-year career.
She went into the race with three Olympic gold medals and 10 world titles, and a total of 25 Olympic and world medals to her name.
She made sure she signed off with one more, leading off a Jamaican team that also included sisters Tia Clayton and Tina Clayton and Jonielle Smith.
But Fraser-Pryce was unable to snag one last gold ahead of the Americans.
Advertisement
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden looks up at the torrential rain before the women's 4 X 100 meters relay final. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Jefferson-Wooden had already become the first woman to win a world sprint double since Fraser-Pryce as she dominated the 100m and 200m finals.
She got the US off to a strong start but Jamaica were ahead until a clumsy baton change between Tia and Tina Clayton lost them valuable time.
The US led heading into the final straight and Richardson held off a furious late charge by Smith to cross the line in first, roaring in delight.
Women’s 4x400m relay
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone crosses the finish line as Team USA win the women's 4x400m relay. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won her second gold of the World Championships in Tokyo on Sunday, anchoring the USA team to a dominant victory in the 4×400 metres relay.
Double Olympic 400m hurdles champion McLaughlin-Levrone, who impressively won the 400m flat gold at these championships earlier in the week, put in a punishing last leg timed at a rapid 47.82sec to bring the USA team home in a championship record of 3min 16.61sec.
It beat by 0.10sec the previous best set by the United States in Stuttgart in 1993.
Jamaica claimed silver in 3:19.25, with the Netherlands taking bronze in 3:20.18.
Femke Bol, fresh from retaning her 400m hurdles crown and known for her fast finishing speed, was on the anchor leg for the Dutch team.
But she had been left too much to do and could only chase down the shadows of her hurdling nemesis McLaughlin-Levrone.
Botswana’s quartet of Lee Bhekempilo Eppie, Letsile Tebogo, Bayapo Ndori and the individual 400m world champion Busang Collen Kebinatshipi claimed a thrilling victory in the men’s 4x400m relay.
Kebinatshipi ran an impressive anchor leg, stealing the win in the final metres after running down American Rai Benjamin, the 400m hurdles gold medallist.
Isabella Whittaker, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Aaliyah Butler and Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone celebrate their success for the USA. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Botswana timed 2:57.76 to top the podium, with the US foursome taking silver 0.07sec adrift.
World 400m record holder Wayde van Niekerk ran the third leg to help South Africa to bronze.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Jefferson-Wooden completes world sprint treble with US relay win
LAST UPDATE | 42 mins ago
Women’s 4x100m relay
MELISSA JEFFERSON-WOODEN BECAME only the second woman to win a world sprint treble after leading the United States to 4×100 metres relay gold on Sunday, with Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce taking silver in her final race.
Jefferson-Wooden matched Fraser-Pryce’s achievement from the 2013 world championships in Moscow by adding to the 100m and 200m titles that she bagged in Tokyo.
She led off the race in driving rain before handing off to her team-mate Twanisha Terry before Kayla White ran the bend and Sha’Carri Richardson took the baton across the line in a time of 41.75sec.
Jamaica were second in 41.79sec, followed by Germany in 41.87sec.
Fraser-Pryce was competing in her final race before bringing the curtain down on an incredible 17-year career.
She went into the race with three Olympic gold medals and 10 world titles, and a total of 25 Olympic and world medals to her name.
She made sure she signed off with one more, leading off a Jamaican team that also included sisters Tia Clayton and Tina Clayton and Jonielle Smith.
But Fraser-Pryce was unable to snag one last gold ahead of the Americans.
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden looks up at the torrential rain before the women's 4 X 100 meters relay final. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Jefferson-Wooden had already become the first woman to win a world sprint double since Fraser-Pryce as she dominated the 100m and 200m finals.
She got the US off to a strong start but Jamaica were ahead until a clumsy baton change between Tia and Tina Clayton lost them valuable time.
The US led heading into the final straight and Richardson held off a furious late charge by Smith to cross the line in first, roaring in delight.
Women’s 4x400m relay
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone crosses the finish line as Team USA win the women's 4x400m relay. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won her second gold of the World Championships in Tokyo on Sunday, anchoring the USA team to a dominant victory in the 4×400 metres relay.
Double Olympic 400m hurdles champion McLaughlin-Levrone, who impressively won the 400m flat gold at these championships earlier in the week, put in a punishing last leg timed at a rapid 47.82sec to bring the USA team home in a championship record of 3min 16.61sec.
It beat by 0.10sec the previous best set by the United States in Stuttgart in 1993.
Jamaica claimed silver in 3:19.25, with the Netherlands taking bronze in 3:20.18.
Femke Bol, fresh from retaning her 400m hurdles crown and known for her fast finishing speed, was on the anchor leg for the Dutch team.
But she had been left too much to do and could only chase down the shadows of her hurdling nemesis McLaughlin-Levrone.
Botswana’s quartet of Lee Bhekempilo Eppie, Letsile Tebogo, Bayapo Ndori and the individual 400m world champion Busang Collen Kebinatshipi claimed a thrilling victory in the men’s 4x400m relay.
Kebinatshipi ran an impressive anchor leg, stealing the win in the final metres after running down American Rai Benjamin, the 400m hurdles gold medallist.
Isabella Whittaker, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Aaliyah Butler and Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone celebrate their success for the USA. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Botswana timed 2:57.76 to top the podium, with the US foursome taking silver 0.07sec adrift.
World 400m record holder Wayde van Niekerk ran the third leg to help South Africa to bronze.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics other sports World Championships