5 Irish players who could do with a move this month

1. Evan Ferguson

The 20-year-old has started just two Premier League games for Brighton this season due to a mixture of injury and form-related issues.

The Seagulls will be reluctant to sell the highly rated youngster, but a loan move seems a more viable option.

Chelsea are one of the clubs linked with the player, though perhaps the Meath native would be better off at a top Championship club where he is likely to get more game time and have more chances to score.

“At first, I think he needs to get back on the pitch,” Brighton Fabian Hurzeler said at a recent press conference.

“The rumours, I won’t discuss them in public.

“I think it’s very important the player knows our idea, that we know the idea from the player and then it’s most important to be honest with each other, to find the right solution for the club and in the end also for the player.

“I’m really happy that Evan is in our squad and I’m hoping that he will be back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

2. Jake O’Brien

It has been a frustrating season for Jake O’Brien following his €20 million move from Lyon to Everton.

The 23-year-old has made only two appearances off the bench in the Premier League since making the switch.

There is stiff competition in the centre-back areas at Goodison Park, with James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Michael Keane all seemingly ahead of the Irish youngster in the pecking order.

According to The Telegraph, teams in Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga are interested in signing the defender on loan.

A move may depend on whether manager Sean Dyche feels he has enough cover at the back.

O’Brien will undoubtedly be keen to secure game time and his Everton career is not dead yet.

There is uncertainty over the futures of Branthwaite and Keane, who is out of contract in the summer.

So their departures could pave the way for the Cork native to get a sustained run in the team, though that seems unlikely to happen until next season.

3. Michael Obafemi

Michael Obafemi of Plymouth Argyle. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Michael Obafemi has not had a terrible season at Plymouth.

The striker has made 17 Championship appearances, though just over half (9) have been starts.

Ireland looked to have a very talented player following Obafemi’s brilliant performance in the 3-0 win over Scotland in June 2022.

However, since then, the 24-year-old’s career has stagnated partially owing to injuries.

After moving from Swansea to Burnley in 2023 — which looked like a great move — Obafemi has struggled to meet expectations.

A loan switch to Millwall last season proved a disappointment, as the Dubliner registered two goals in 14 appearances.

Obafemi has managed the same number of goals at Plymouth this campaign in a loan deal that feels similarly fruitless.

Playing at the club bottom of the Championship who have just fired Wayne Rooney as manager cannot be good for the young striker’s confidence.

Consequently, competing for a team dominating games and getting plenty of chances — even if he needs to drop further down the footballing ladder — may be the best route to revive his career.

4 Mark Travers

Mark Travers is a very accomplished goalkeeper.

But the situation is similar to Caoimhin Kelleher at Liverpool.

He is behind a proficient stopper at Bournemouth in Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 25-year-old impressed in his three Premier League appearances against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Man City.

However, it was not enough to keep him in the team once Kepa was available again.

Travers had a similarly frustrating season last year.

He was doing well in a loan spell at Stoke but was recalled in October as the Cherries needed cover.

It may have been a good move for the Premier League side. But it was a bad one for the Maynooth native, who needs to be playing regularly at this stage of his career, yet he made just four top-flight appearances.

Travers faces a similar scenario now. He would almost certainly move if given the choice. But Bournemouth may not be so keen to dispense with his services.

5. Andrew Omobamidele

It has been another tough, injury-interrupted season for Omobamidele.

The 22-year-old has had a torrid time since his big-money move from Norwich to Nottingham Forest at the start of last season.

The Leixlip native finished last season with just eight Premier League starts.

This year, opportunities have been even harder to come by. Omobamidele’s sole appearance with Forest came in a League Cup tie against Newcastle, which his side lost on penalties after drawing 1-1 in normal time.

With Nuno Espírito Santo’s men exceeding expectations and going into the new year second in the Premier League, thanks in no small part to an impressive backline, it is hard to see the Irish star’s fortunes changing anytime soon.

Recent reports have indicated Omobamidele will be available for a loan move this month, and Championship side Leeds United are one club to have an expressed an interest in the defender.