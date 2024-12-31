Wayne Rooney and Plymouth ‘mutually part ways’ with club bottom of Championship

HEAD COACH WAYNE Rooney has departed Plymouth after seven months in charge.

The 39-year-old was appointed in May and leaves with the club sat bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, four points from safety.

His last game at the helm came on Sunday, when Argyle were beaten 2-0 at fellow strugglers Oxford.

In a statement on the Plymouth website, Rooney said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of Plymouth, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with.

Club Statement | Argyle and Rooney mutually part ways.

“Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future.

“To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.

“I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support.

“Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”

Following Rooney’s departure, first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell and club captain Joe Edwards will be in charge for Plymouth’s New Year’s Day clash against Bristol City.

A statement on the club website read: “Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and head coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

“Departing the club with Rooney will be assistant head coach Mike Phelan and first-team coach Simon Ireland.

“First-team coach Kevin Nancekivell and club captain Joe Edwards will lead the team for our Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City on New Year’s Day. Daryl Flahavan will continue as goalkeeping coach.

“We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The club will be making no further comment at this stage with updates on our new first-team management staff in due course.”