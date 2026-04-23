Roscommon's Daire Cregg to appeal red card at CAC hearing tonight

ROSCOMMON FOOTBALLER DAIRE Cregg will appeal his red card to the Central Appeals Committee [CAC] tonight.

The 42 understands that the hearing is scheduled for 8pm this evening.

Cregg was shown a red card in Roscommon’s Connacht SFC quarter-final win over New York after he was deemed to have hit an opponent with his elbow using minimal force.

The Boyle forward subsequently brought his case to the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee [CHC] where his red card was upheld. He was found to have breached Rule 7.2 (b), Category III, T.O. 2025, which is, “Striking with elbow, with minimal force”.

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Cregg was given a one-match suspension which would rule him out of selection for Roscommon’s Connacht semi-final against Mayo this Sunday.