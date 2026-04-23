Kildare book Leinster U20 semi-final date with Meath after Westmeath refixture

Kildare 1-20

Westmeath 2-12

KILDARE HAVE BOOKED their place in the semi-finals of the Leinster U20 football championship after a narrow win over Westmeath this evening.

Tonight’s quarter-final was a rearranged fixture after their meeting last week was abandoned at half-time following a pitch inspection.

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Kildare made the perfect start this evening, building up a 0-5 to 0-0 lead when Ronan Kelly found the net after just eight minutes. Kealan Connell provided Westmeath’s first score of the game in the 17th minute while Cillian Rochford scored a goal shortly after to help reduce the defict.

Dalata Hotel Leinster U20 Football Championship Quarter Final



Full Time

Kildare 1.20

Westmeath 2.12



Well done to the team and management!



Kildare now progress to the Semi-Final vs. Meath on Wednesday 29th April (Kildare Venue). pic.twitter.com/MtXEti2A4U — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) April 23, 2026

A Will Scahill free left Westmeath trailing by 1-13 to 1-4 at half-time.

The sides exchanged points in the early stages of the second half before a second Westmeath goal came from Donnacha Maguire to leave just four points between the teams with 15 minutes remaining.

Matthew Thornton then slotted a two-pointer to cut the gap to three but Kildare did enough to hold with Kelly, Jimmy Lynch and Harry Redmond all splitting the posts.

Kildare will now advance to face Meath on Wednesday, 29 April. The other semi-final takes place this Sunday as Longford welcome defending champions Louth to Pearse Park.