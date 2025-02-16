6 players with Test experience feature in Ireland A squad to face England

IRELAND A have included six players with Test experience in the squad for their upcoming clash with England at Ashton Gate (kick-off 1pm) next Sunday.

Captain Max Deegan, Fineen Wycherley, Oli Jager, Tom O’Toole, Harry Byrne and Shane Daly have all been selected for the 29-man panel’s trip to Bristol.

Head Coach Mike Prendergast has also named 12 players who were part of the Emerging Ireland Tour to South Africa last September.

Advertisement

Joining Prendergast on the staff are Forwards Coach Jimmy Duffy, Defence Coach Sean O’Brien, Backs/Assistant Attack Coach Mark Sexton and Scrum/Breakdown Coach Colm Tucker.

Tickets are available to buy here and the game will be streamed live for free on RugbyPass TV.

Ireland ‘A’ Squad:

(Club/Province/Test caps)

Forwards (16):

Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht)

Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(captain)(2)

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Oli Jager (Munster)(1)

Sean Jansen (Connacht)

Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)

Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(16)

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Alex Soroka (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)(1)

Backs (13):

Shayne Bolton (Connacht)

Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)(4)

Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster)(2)

Cathal Forde (Corinthians/Connacht)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Fintan Gunne (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)

Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)