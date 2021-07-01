6,000 fans permitted to attend Bohs' home tie in Europa Conference League

A CAPACITY OF 6,000 has been set for the Europa Conference League game between Bohemians and Stjarnan that’s set for the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, 15 July.

The second leg of the first qualifying round tie will see Bohs use the Lansdowne Road venue to take on the Icelandic side.

Today, the League of Ireland club and the Football Association of Ireland confirmed that approximately 12% of the ground’s capacity will be in use for the game, which forms part of the government’s pilot programme for the safe return of spectators to Irish sport.

“We are delighted as a club to facilitate the return of fans to the Aviva Stadium for our Uefa Europa Conference League game with Stjarnan,” said Bohemians’ chief operating officer Daniel Lambert.

“The recent return of supporters to Dalymount Park, even in such small numbers, has been a real boost for everyone involved with the club so this news is really welcome today.

“We will now communicate with our fans and the Irish football public on the sale and distribution of tickets for this game and look forward to the match and a great atmosphere at the Aviva.”

In line with stadium capacity, spectator numbers at all Irish football grounds will increase from this Saturday, 3 July.

Upcoming SSE Airtricity Premier Division, First Division and Women’s National League fixtures to feature in the pilot scheme will now include tomorrow’s meeting of Bray Wanderers and Cobh Ramblers at the Carlisle Grounds, where 600 fans will be allowed to attend.

Also tomorrow, Shamrock Rovers can welcome 1,000 spectators to Tallaght Stadium for their game against Dundalk, while Longford Town can admit 500 supporters for Saturday’s fixture against Sligo Rovers.

From Saturday, all SSE Airtricity Premier Division, First Division and Women’s National League fixtures will be able to host 200 spectators, with 500 in attendance at stadiums whose capacity is greater than 5,000. Those stadiums are Bishopsgate, Tallaght Stadium, Turner’s Cross, Richmond Park and Waterford’s Regional Sports Centre.

“This is another step forward in our Return to Watch programme and we welcome the confirmation that 6,000 fans can attend the Bohemians versus Stjarnan game in the new Uefa Europa Conference League, the biggest crowd at an Irish football game since the pandemic began,” said FAI CEO Jonathan Hill.

“This is a major boost as we look to get supporters back to League of Ireland and Women’s National League football at pre-pandemic levels and the addition of the Aviva Stadium as a test venue is significant as we look to get our fans back into the ground for the big World Cup games in September.”

League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon added: “This announcement represents real progress as football edges back to normality and spectators return to our grounds in significant numbers.

“I want to thank the government agencies, the clubs and our own FAI staff who have worked so hard on this pilot scheme. I look forward to seeing so many fans in the Aviva Stadium for this European tie as football looks to again prove itself to be a safe sport in the Covid-19 era.”