A red card and an own goal on a rough night for Irish defenders in the Championship

Stoke City's John Obi Mikel appeals to referee Michael Salisbury after the sending-off of Nathan Collins.

TOMMY SMITH SCORED his first league goal since March 2017 as 10-man Stoke City twice fought back from behind to draw 2-2 at home to winless Barnsley.

Elliot Simoes fired the visitors ahead in the 18th minute before Tyrese Campbell levelled for the hosts a minute before the break.

Less than two minutes later Dominik Frieser restored Barnsley’s lead with a cool finish, but Smith netted three minutes after the restart after goalkeeper Jack Walton made a hash of a routine cross.

Republic of Ireland U21 defender Nathan Collins was then sent off for violent conduct for an off-the-ball incident with Frieser, but the home side managed to navigate their way through the final half an hour with a man short.

An own goal from Ireland senior international Darragh Lenihan helped Watford to a 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers that lifted them to third in the Championship table.

The Hornets took control with two goals in quick succession early in the first half from Joao Pedro and Tom Cleverley.

Ben Brereton’s fine strike reduced the arrears before the half-hour mark but Rovers, who had more possession and shots than the hosts, saw their luck run out after the break when Lenihan put through his own goal and Adam Armstrong saw a penalty saved by the excellent Ben Foster.

Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan reacts to his own goal against Watford. Source: PA

Prolific striker Ivan Toney scored twice as Brentford recorded their first Championship away victory of the season, winning 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday.

Brentford took a seventh-minute lead when Henrik Dalsgaard’s low drive was parried by Cameron Dawson and Toney was the first to react, seizing on the loose ball and firing into the net.

The hosts equalised when Barry Bannan found Kadeem Harris on the right and his cross was met by a stooping header from Callum Paterson after 25 minutes.

Brentford regained the lead when Toney scored his second goal of the night six minutes later, meeting Janelt’s corner with a near-post header.

Wednesday never threatened to draw level in a second half which failed to match the quality of the first as they went down to their first home defeat of the season.

Harry Wilson earned Cardiff a point against Bournemouth on his first Bluebirds start as the two sides shared an entertaining 1-1 Championship draw in the Welsh capital.

Harry Wilson celebrates after scoring for Cardiff City against Bournemouth. Source: PA

Dominic Solanke tapped home in the first half to give the Cherries the lead after they had responded impressively following some sloppy passing early on.

But they were made to pay for not extending their lead when Liverpool loanee Wilson – who spent last season at Bournemouth – equalised.

The game’s key moment came when outstanding Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies produced an outstanding save to stop Solanke making it 2-0 and Wilson went straight up the other end to level the scores.

Preston secured a 2-0 away victory at Queens Park Rangers thanks to two penalties, both of which were conceded by Lee Wallace.

Daniel Johnson tucked away the first and Scott Sinclair dispatched the second just before the hour mark to give North End a deserved three points.

Championship results