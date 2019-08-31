This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 31 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

19-year-old Ireland striker makes Premier League debut as Brighton humbled by Man City

Ireland U21 international Aaron Connolly came on in the second half as City ran out 4-0 winners.

By The42 Team Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 5:13 PM
6 minutes ago 467 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4790787
Aaron Connolly and Fernandinho battle for the ball.
Aaron Connolly and Fernandinho battle for the ball.
Aaron Connolly and Fernandinho battle for the ball.

HIGLY-RATED IRELAND underage striker Aaron Connolly came on for his Premier League debut on Saturday afternoon as Brighton suffered a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Sergio Aguero scored twice but a suspected knee injury for Aymeric Laporte cast a shadow over City’s comfortable home win.

Laporte’s celebrations of a long-awaited France call-up this week appear likely to be short-lived after he was taken off on a stretcher in the first half.

The 25-year-old went down in discomfort following a collision with Adam Webster, an incident that is sure to give Pep Guardiola several sleepless nights over the international break.

Connolly, an U21 international who scored his first senior goal midweek as Brighton beat Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup, came on in the 66th minute to mark another massive step in his development.

City were leading courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne’s second-minute opener and Aguero added two more either side of the interval before teeing up Bernardo Silva to add the icing 17 seconds after his introduction.

The champions started in the manner expected of them as David Silva darted in behind and delivered a perfect cut-back for De Bruyne to apply a simple finish.

Provider should have turned goalscorer on the half-hour mark but David Silva poked across the face after Raheem Sterling wriggled free in the box.

A subdued atmosphere gave way to concern when centre-back Laporte was forced off after attempting a challenge that earned him a booking.

But striker Aguero lifted the mood in the 42nd minute, cushioning De Bruyne’s pass and emphatically capping a classy team move.

Fernandinho had replaced Laporte in City’s defence and positioned himself well to nod away Leandro Trossard’s scuffed, close-range finish shortly after the restart.

Aguero offered no such mercy, brilliantly curling beyond an outstretched Mat Ryan to complete his brace in the 55th minute.

City moved back down the gears after wrapping up three points but there was time left for the two-goal Argentina star to add an assist to his impressive outing.

Aguero gathered Martin Montoya’s poor header and spotted Bernardo Silva, who picked out the bottom-right corner to complete the scoring in the 79th minute.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie