Aaron Connolly set for Championship return with loan move to Hull

HULL CITY HAVE ‘more or less agreed’ a deal to bring Ireland striker Aaron Connolly back to the Championship on loan.

Connolly is currently on a season-long loan at Serie B club Venezia from his parent club Brighton, but that looks set to be cut short for a return to English football.

The 22-year-old has struggled to break back into the Venezia first team following an injury, and has made just five appearances for the club.

Hull vice-chairman Tan Kesler confirmed on Monday that a deal for Connolly is nearing completion, and could be done ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third round meeting with Fulham.

“He is on loan at Venezia, so he is trying to complete some of the paperwork with them,” Kesler told BBC Radio Humberside.

“If that gets done, we will make it happen. It’s more or less been agreed with the player and Brighton.”

Meanwhile, Drogheda United goalkeeper Fiachra Pagel has completed his move to League One Forest Green Rovers.

Pagel, 18, will remain at Drogheda on loan for the opening months of the new League of Ireland First Division season before linking up with Forest Green in July.