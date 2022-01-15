Membership : Access or Sign Up
Aaron Connolly makes Championship debut as Irish internationals on target in EFL

Scott Hogan and Will Keane were among the scorers today.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 15 Jan 2022, 6:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,867 Views 0 Comments
Middlesbrough's Aaron Connolly during the Sky Bet Championship match
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SCOTT HOGAN was on target in the Championship today, while fellow Ireland international Aaron Connolly made his Middlesbrough debut.

Hogan equalised four minutes from time as Birmingham drew 1-1 with Preston.

Irish midfielder Alan Browne was key to the opening goal, as his shot was turned in by Patrick Bauer.

Greg Cunningham also started for the hosts, while Sean Maguire came off the bench in the 72nd minute.

A stoppage-time goal from Matt Crooks saw Middlesbrough come from behind to beat Reading 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Andy Carroll opened the scoring for the visitors after 67 minutes with a header before Crooks equalised in the 85th minute and headed home the winner late in the game.

Both sides had chances as the first half drew to a close as Hoilett forced Joe Lumley into a save at his near post before Boro won the ball back and broke down the left, but Connolly’s shot from the edge of the box flew just over the crossbar.

Middlesbrough pressed again when Isaiah Jones burst down the right flank and found Connolly in the six-yard box but his shot went wide, and the Brighton loanee, who was substituted after 67 minutes, tested Southwood again just before the break.

It was a good day for another Irish striker in League One, as Will Keane’s goal helped promotion-chasing Wigan earn a 2-1 victory away to Doncaster.

James McClean also completed 90 minutes and registered an assist for Max Power’s opener, amid a victory that left the Latics fourth in the table.

Ex-Ireland international Anthony Pilkington hit a 95th-minute winner as Fleetwood Town beat Rotherham 1-0.

Chiedozie Ogbene started for Rotherham, while Ireland U21 international Joshua Kayode came off the bench after 45 minutes, as the defeat meant they surrendered their spot at the top of the table.

Another Irish attacker, Aiden O’Brien, scored as Sunderland drew 1-1 with Accrington.

The half-time introduction scored with a deflected shot just three minutes after coming on.

Dubliner John O’Sullivan, meanwhile, was part of the hosts’ starting XI.

In League Two, a brace from ex-Ireland U21 international Harry Charsley helped Mansfield beat Walsall 2-0 and leap into the play-off places.

Elsewhere, a late winner from Limerick’s Paudie O’Connor earned Bradford a 2-1 victory over Salford City.

Additional reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

