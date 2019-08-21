Limerick star to undergo surgery after suffering broken jaw in club game

Aaron Gillane will miss the rest of the club season.

Aaron Gillane will miss the rest of the club season.

LIMERICK STAR AARON Gillane is set to undergo surgery tomorrow to repair the broken jaw he sustained while playing club championship for Patrickswell last weekend.

Sporting Limerick reports that Gillane broke his jaw in two places during Patrickswell’s draw with Kilmallock at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Friday night.

Gillane scored 0-13 during the game but now looks likely to miss the remainder of the club campaign, dealing a major blow to Patrickswell’s title chances.

Managed by Limerick legend Ciaran Carey, Patrickswell are currently unbeaten and top of their group in the Limerick SHC with one game left to play.

The corner-forward is in the running to win his first All-Star this year after enjoying another stellar campaign for the Treaty, who lifted the Munster title before bowing out at the All-Ireland semi-final stage last month.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!