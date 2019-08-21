This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick star to undergo surgery after suffering broken jaw in club game

Sharpshooter Aaron Gillane suffered the injury during Patrickswell’s draw with Kilmallock at the weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 10:25 AM
28 minutes ago 1,734 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4775910
Aaron Gillane will miss the rest of the club season.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LIMERICK STAR AARON Gillane is set to undergo surgery tomorrow to repair the broken jaw he sustained while playing club championship for Patrickswell last weekend.

Sporting Limerick reports that Gillane broke his jaw in two places during Patrickswell’s draw with Kilmallock at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Friday night.

Gillane scored 0-13 during the game but now looks likely to miss the remainder of the club campaign, dealing a major blow to Patrickswell’s title chances. 

Managed by Limerick legend Ciaran Carey, Patrickswell are currently unbeaten and top of their group in the Limerick SHC with one game left to play.

The corner-forward is in the running to win his first All-Star this year after enjoying another stellar campaign for the Treaty, who lifted the Munster title before bowing out at the All-Ireland semi-final stage last month.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

COMMENTS (2)

