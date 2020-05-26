This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It’s definitely a shock' - Bournemouth goalkeeper Ramsdale tests positive for Covid-19

The 22-year-old believes he caught the virus at a supermarket.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 May 2020, 10:19 AM
1 hour ago 1,386 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5107628
Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
Image: Mike Egerton
Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
Image: Mike Egerton

BOURNEMOUTH GOALKEEPER AARON Ramsdale has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus days after his club announced an unnamed player had contracted Covid-19.

The 22-year-old told SunSport that he was asymptomatic and had returned a negative test on 18 May, before testing positive on Friday.

There were two positive tests from the latest round of Covid-19 testing among Premier League players and staff, with the other test coming from a different club.

It follows an earlier round of testing where six people were shown to have the virus, including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan.

Ramsdale, who has become Bournemouth’s first-choice goalkeeper this term, told The Sun he believed he had caught the virus at the supermarket.

“It’s definitely a shock — I’ve not been in contact with anybody and I’ve now got it,” he said. “I’m showing no symptoms so the fact that a healthy young person could potentially have it is definitely scary and worrying.”

The player, who has been capped at U21 level for England, has isolated at his Bournemouth home with his partner since his diagnosis. He will need to pass another test after the seven-day quarantine period before returning to training.

He said: “When you know you haven’t had it, and you’ve just been following the rules and only gone to the shop, that was obviously scary at first. Now I’m in the realisation that I’ve got it.”

Bournemouth said in its statement on Saturday: “Following strict adherence of the Premier League’s return to training regulations, the club’s training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice per week.”

The reduction in positive cases among Premier League staff, with 248 more people tested in this round, will be seen as a step forward for ‘Project Restart’ going into Tuesday’s Premier League shareholders’ meeting, where clubs are expected to discuss the protocols of moving to contact training.

The six people who tested positive in the first round were not checked this time due to being in self-isolation, while the capacity of testing at each club has increased from 40 to 50.

Clubs unanimously voted on 18 May to resume limited group training. Players up and down the league have returned to their training grounds with team-mates this week after more than two months away.

But there are still concerns among players, with the likes of Watford captain Troy Deeney and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante staying away over safety fears.

It has been a particularly tough time for Watford as, along with Mariappa, two members of staff tested positive, while boss Nigel Pearson revealed on Friday that several of his players were at home in isolation after members of their family had the virus.

However, the determination to resume the season remains firm, with 19 June a mooted “staging post” for a restart.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie