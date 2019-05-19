This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AC Milan's Champions League hopes still alive after 20-year-old Donnarumma makes crucial penalty save

The Rossoneri’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League will now go down to the final weekend.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 May 2019, 7:47 PM
39 minutes ago 1,861 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4642778
Donnarumma's penalty save helped Milan to victory on Sunday.
Image: Spada/Lapresse
Donnarumma's penalty save helped Milan to victory on Sunday.
Donnarumma's penalty save helped Milan to victory on Sunday.
Image: Spada/Lapresse

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA MADE a crucial penalty save before Krzysztof Piatek and former Liverpool forward Suso steered AC Milan to a 2-0 win over Frosinone that boosts their Serie A top-four hopes.

After a forgettable opening half at San Siro the game burst into life when Ignazio Abate felled Luca Paganini shortly following the restart.

20-year-old Donnarumma kept out Camillo Ciano’s spot-kick, though, and Piatek showed great movement in the area to end a run of six games in all competitions without a goal in the 57th minute.

Suso’s exquisite free-kick put the game beyond doubt and the Rossoneri are now level on points with Atalanta, who face a daunting trip to champions Juventus later on Sunday ahead of the decisive final round of fixtures.

Milan’s attempts to force the issue yielded few first-half chances.​ Suso’s whipped right-wing cross that Fabio Borini just failed to meet preceded a scuffed volley from Tiemoue Bakayoko.

In stark contrast to a poor first half, the second provided a lively start when Borini fired wastefully over from 10 yards with only the goalkeeper to beat.

That miss appeared more costly when Abate clumsily went into the back of Paganini, but Donnarumma saved his team-mate by keeping out Ciano’s effort low to his left.

Milan made the most of the reprieve when the lively Piatek turned home Borini’s miscued shot from six yards.

And Suso added a touch of quality to the game with a stunning 20-yard free-kick that hit the crossbar before nestling in the goal.

Donnarumma produced another big save from Luca Valzania’s well-struck volley in the closing stages, but Milan were otherwise untroubled.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie